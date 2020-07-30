Zimbabwe needs a break

Opinion / Columnist

This Zanu PF government is a farce, a sham and a masquerade. The problem with this government is like a person who is going to the carpenter to pull their aching tooth. Imagine the type of a tool the carpenter will use.The conflict is between a group of powerful individuals solely hinged to the military who are opposing any change.The exposure of the people who benefited from Farm Mechanisation loans given by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and have failed to pay back shows how rotten the system is.If that money was payed back, it could have made strides in building state of the art hospitals, clinics , universities, roads and good infrastructure for the benefit of all Zimbabweans.That is why some politicians no matter how much they fail in their respective ministerial posts keep holding on to power because somehow they are benefiting from the feeding trough or the Shosholoza gravy train.Our misplaced priorities leaves a lot to be desired. Besides that little money the government has, our leaders want to build a statue whilst some countries are busy focusing on the health system.I am not so sure whether people from the remotest areas of the country like Muzarabani, Tsholotsho and Chendambuya are aware of the existence of such greedy politicians who are enjoying the taxpayers' money on the expense of their sweat. They toil day and night paying back the money which they did not use.Zanu PF government thrives on corruption and does not even care and have sympathy on the suffering majority.Unfortunately when the media exposes them by naming and shaming, the police is unleashed to decisively deal with them. It has become a norm that those looting and milking the country dry will always find ways to threaten or arrest journalists like what they have done to Award winning journalist Hopewell Chin'ono.Any right thinking Zimbabwean knows that Hopewell's arrest was not political persecution but an attempt to silence him.There is no commitment from the current government to protect journalists who are carrying out their job to inform, educate and entertain the nation. The media is under siege and whoever is found dancing out of tune risk to be locked up and put behind bars.My heart bleeds when I see young Zimbabwean women and men fighting for a better Zimbabwe. It is sad that they toil everyday fighting the injustices, poor governance, police brutality, torturing, arbitrary arrests, abductions.Our courts have become a haven of persecution and yet they are supposed to be citadels of justice and freedom.The government must not see journalists or political activists as enemies of the state.The government must have a listening ear and avoid to be militant all the times. We need to work towards the same vision that will make Zimbabwe great again.Zimbabwe does not belong to just a few individuals or the political connected ones but it's for everyone regardless of their colour, skin pigmentation, political affiliation, economic and social background.It's high time the African Union Chairperson President Cyril Ramaphosa act and do something about the protection of journalists who are being intimidated, arrested for exposing corruption in the country.African leaders must not bury their heads in the sand when Zimbabweans are burning in the furnace. We need to take action and deal with this demon attacking the country once and for all.The economy is in its intensive care unit and journalists and political activists are being arrested for exposing corruption in the government.Zimbabwe lives matter too. It must be set free from the jaws of fascism. South Africa should not just watch Zimbabwe burn, crumble like a deck of cards.The process has nose dived and President Mnangagwa has failed to tame the epic rising of corruption. So far no one was jailed for corruption and life goes on.The future of a country lies in the collective subconscious of the people of that nation. The people want corruption to go, people want a strong democratic country where there is freedom of expression.ContactsFacebook - Leonard KoniTwitter - @LeokoniWhatsApp- +27616868508Email- konileonard606@gmail.com