Death of Gukurahundi commander splits Zimbabwe into two

Opinion / Columnist

We note with sadness that while we in Matabeleland remember, and painfully reflect on Perrence Shiri savagery and barbarism during Matabeleland genocide, Shona people are, without remorse or restraint, showering the dead Zimbabwe National Army 5th Brigade Commander with praises.This exposes a very deep and wide tribal crack between Matabeleland and Mashonaland. It exposes irreconcilable differences and animosity between Matabele and Shona people.It further demonstrates that the so called unity accord which is parroted everyday by the Zimbabwe government is fake and non existent."He was a true nationalist and commander par excellence, the late Shiri was one of the hard working and effective members of cabinet", tweeted Temba Mliswa, independent MP for Norton constituency in Mashonaland.To people like Temba Mliswa and many other Shona supremacist, a genocidist that commanded an army that slaughtered in cold blood,more than 40 000 unarmed Matabele civilians including born and unborn children and women is " a commander par excellence ".A rapist and misogynist who gave orders to the 5th Brigadiers to rape more than 100 000 Matabele women and girls is a Commander par excellence in the eyes of tribalists like Temba Mliswa and many other Shona supremacists.An arsonist and heartless murderer under who's command, over 100 000 Matabele homes were burnt down and over a million Matabeles were displaced is viewed as a commander par excellence in Mashonaland.According to BBC Panorama, Perrance Shiri would line up 9 Matabele woman and choose the most beautiful one to rape.This is heartless and shocking to say the least. These are some of the many reasons why Matabeleland restoration cause is justified and why Matabeleland exit must happen as a matter of urgency.The murderer Perrance Shiri has died without facing justice for the genocide he committed in Matabeleland as his comrades in crime have protected him and many other genocidists like Mugabe to death.But many other genocidairs remain. This includes but not limited to the first commander of 5th Brigade Dominic Chinhenge aka Rtd General Constantino Chiwenga who was withdrawn from 5th Brigade in the middle of the genocide to command 1st Brigade that provided logistics to 5th Brigade, current commander of Zimbabwe National Army Lt General Edzai Chimonyo, current President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa who was Minister of state by then, former members of Zanupf youth Brigade, and some of them are now hiding in the MDC.Their hands are not clean at all. We have their names and they will be revealed when the time is right.Matabeles do not need a rocket scientist to tell them that they are not wanted in Zimbabwe. The actions of the Shona supremacist government and its multitudes of Shona supporters are enough as they have spoken more than the words.The haters and slaughterers of our innocent relatives are praised as commanders par excellence and declared as national heroes! National hero my foot!This nonsense needs to be corrected here and now. Those genocidists are only heroes of Shona people. They are not heroes of Matabele people. Our killers cannot be our heroes but our enemies.They are given top posts in the public and private sector as a reward for their Matabele annihilation efforts. Anyone who kills Matabele people is not only praised but also rewarded handsomely in Zimbabwe.As MLO we solidly stand by our two main demands:i) the restoration of the state of Matabeleland as at 3 November 1893 as indicated in the Notice of Demand for The Restoration of Matabeleland State already sent to the government of Zimbabwe by our President Cde Paul Siwela.ii) demand for payment of US$ 100 billion as compensation package for Matabeleland genocide, gross Matabele abuse, illegal occupation and oppression of Matabele people by the government of Zimbabwe and illegal exploitation, looting and plunder of Matabeleland resources.Our demand for freedom and compensation is not negotiable. If the are above demands are not met in full, we are prepared to take up arms and shoot to our independence.Self determination is a God given right that we are prepared to shed our blood for.In 1984 the dead cold hearted murderer Perrance Shiri said, "it will be a blessing to the world if they (the Ndebele people) are destroyed. I'm sure their days are numbered."Even though he has died without realising his gory dream of exterminating Matabele populations, the second Matabeleland genocide cannot be ruled out in Zimbabwe.So the people of Matabeleland do not need to be told that they must fight for their freedom or perish under the oppressive tribalistic, corrupt and genocidist government of Zimbabwe.Izenzo kungemazwiIsrael DubeMLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs