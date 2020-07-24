Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Government should stop crying wolf

5 hrs ago | Views
THE more things change, the more they remain the same. Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it. Demagogues throughout history have perpetuated the idea of an us vs them.

It's a very potent political tool whose rhetoric appeals to people's fears and prejudices, the darkest pits of the human soul.

German dictator Adolf Hitler spoke of the Jews as being the reason for their disfranchisement, loss of World War I and other dubious claims.

United States President Donald Trump used the same tactic to get into office by exploiting immigrant paranoia and the Black Lives Movement is fuelled by a fear and anger directed at a "racist" police force.

Following suit in the use of this primitive political tool is Zanu-PF acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa, who went on to attack, in a very undiplomatic fashion, US
ambassador to Zimbabwe, Brian A Nichols, accusing him of sponsoring "terrorist" activities. We have seen this play out before.

The acute economic recession that afflicted Zimbabwe in the 2000s was blamed on ‘'illegal'' sanctions and racism by white overlords who don't want us to own our means of production, never mind the fact that the land reform programme itself was illadvised and mismanaged, even to this day.

In the same vein, as there are fears of riots today, the blame is put again on foreign powers, terrorists and not on the fact that drought and rampant hyperinflation have impoverished the people.

The government needs to stop crying wolf as the people are not gullible to believe such.

Instead, this strains diplomatic relationships barely two years after the mantra of the regime, which claimed Zimbabwe "is open for business''.

The Toureg nomads say: "Kiss the hand you cannot severe." Atlanta, a city in the US with a gross domestic product of US$12 billion, almost matches our country's.

There are cities with more people than Zimbabwe and we can't be engaged in torching contests with major powers. We are a small country. It has not worked for Cuba and it has not worked for us.

Our government is in a crisis, but in every crisis exists opportunity. In a perfect world, they should look themselves in the mirror, take responsibility and govern.

But alas, it takes the easy route, playing victim and I hope today, we don't see bloodshed like what happened almost exactly two years ago, during the August 1 post-election protests, as well as last year during the January 14-16 anti-fuel price hike protests.


Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

LIVE Update of #31July protest

4 hrs ago | 6178 Views

BREAKING: MDC Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere

23 mins ago | 78 Views

Israel Dube: Mnangagwa and Mliswa are not Mashonaland: Mashonaland is not mourning the death of Perrance Shiri

49 mins ago | 269 Views

'Mnangagwa urinates on the graves of Zimbabwe's heroes' Malema says

53 mins ago | 471 Views

19 COVID-19 patients risk death...soldiers block driver from supplying oxygen

1 hr ago | 568 Views

'Perrance Shiri died after repenting of Gukurahundi sins'

2 hrs ago | 1352 Views

#31July mass protests situation in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 4463 Views

Perence Shiri the Zimbabwean own hero

3 hrs ago | 1329 Views

LIVE Update of #31July protest

4 hrs ago | 6178 Views

Noic, Sakunda sucked in US$17m loan scandal

4 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Global financiers shut out Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Fresh farm seizures soiling Zimbabwe's image?

4 hrs ago | 439 Views

Zesa workers rally behind Gata

4 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Zimbabweans labour under Zanu-PF debt concrete slab

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Security forces clear city centre ahead of planned protests

4 hrs ago | 573 Views

Senior doctors down tools

5 hrs ago | 403 Views

Shiri burial today

5 hrs ago | 791 Views

Protests are a human right: UN experts

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

Protests will go on, organisers insist

5 hrs ago | 623 Views

1 more week in jail for Chin'ono, Ngarivhume

5 hrs ago | 276 Views

Kasukuwere says his hands are clean

5 hrs ago | 375 Views

US embassy warns its citizens to stay off Zimbabwe streets

5 hrs ago | 313 Views

Mutodi escapes with a warning

5 hrs ago | 1468 Views

MSU postpone examinations due to protests

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mugabe's relative jailed for swindling soldier, cop

5 hrs ago | 251 Views

Opposition party distances self from its leader's utterances

5 hrs ago | 522 Views

Masiyiwa struggles to sell stake in Liquid

5 hrs ago | 239 Views

EcoCash probe delays Cassava financials

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

'Private sector now controlling Zimbabwe State'

5 hrs ago | 168 Views

Violence has no place in our civilised society

5 hrs ago | 56 Views

Go well Gudo Guru

5 hrs ago | 303 Views

Sanii Makhalima is set to break his silence

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Protests: Army takes charge

5 hrs ago | 1308 Views

Mnangagwa vows to put down protests

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mutodi withdraws theft case

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Crackdown on activists intensifies ahead of July 31 protests

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Shiri died in his car while trying to get help

5 hrs ago | 425 Views

No power cuts till year end, industry assured

5 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe cattle, donkeys border jumps into Botswana, shot dead

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Security forces on high alert

5 hrs ago | 220 Views

Govts can restrict protests - UN

5 hrs ago | 336 Views

Court halts $7.5m State funding for MDC formations

5 hrs ago | 1534 Views

3 in court over illegal gathering

5 hrs ago | 282 Views

Nurses' strike illegal, says HSB

5 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zanu-PF suspends Chizema

5 hrs ago | 245 Views

Police uncover demo plot

5 hrs ago | 605 Views

Police attempt to arrest #ZANUPFMustGo founder

16 hrs ago | 7757 Views

Police abduct Mduduzi Mathuthu's sister...hold her as ransom

17 hrs ago | 3969 Views

Mnangagwa reveals what killed Perrance Shiri

19 hrs ago | 9063 Views

Armed police officers storm ZimLive Editor Mduduzi Mathuthu's house

19 hrs ago | 2663 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days