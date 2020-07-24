Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabweans labour under Zanu-PF debt concrete slab

4 hrs ago | Views
ONE thing that makes me smile when I think constitutional democracy an elected government that shows unwavering love for its citizens. In perfect liberal or social democracies, elected governments fear citizens. The State submits itself to the whims and idiosyncrasies of those that give it power. Parliament becomes the last frontier, nay, paragon of public accountability.

It is not so in Zimbabwe.

No sooner we ‘elect' a government than they start shooting, arresting and stealing from us all in the name of 'popular mandate'. It seems we vote for a government only for it to cheat us and ultimately violate our rights. Whenever we differ with our rulers, they respond with tougher laws and vindictive Statutory Instruments. Our government is devoid of compassion. Decree, arrest and incarceration are their favoured choice of rule.

I feel aggrieved and depressed reading the Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (Zimcodd) policy documents. The magnitude of our nation's indebtedness is catastrophic. Why would an underdeveloped country owe US$20 billion and yet citizens remain powerless on accountability? Were these debts incurred for 'development' purposes, how is it that Zimbabwe remains so derelict?

I submit two options to correct this anomaly.

First, Zimcodd must 'harness' the litigation leverage of Zimbabwe Lawyers for human Rights, Legal Resources Foundation and Veritas. This sharpens enforceability of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, Public Debt Management Act, the Reserve Bank Act [Chapter 22:15], the Public Finance Management Act [Chapter 22:19] and Auditor General's Report.

Class action is an antidote to compel the Zanu-PF government to explain what happened to the US$20 billion and other 'megadeals' signed on our behalf. This calls for a concerted effort on the part of Zimcodd to enlighten citizens on how national debt negatively affects their lives and why they should act urgently. Zimcodd emphasises that this indebtedness carries strong genes of corruption, hence my grief.

Second, according to Zimcodd policy briefs, stakeholder voices inclusive of civil society, labour, business, and academia are clamouring for greater recourse to domestic resource mobilisation. This is the potential solution to persistent debt risk in Zimbabwe. The country boasts of natural resources from which it can raise domestic capital. Zimbabwe is endowed with huge tracts of arable land, timber, wild life, and fisheries and almost unlimited mineral reserves, including lithium, gold, coal, iron ore, chromium ore, diamonds, vanadium, asbestos, nickel, and copper among others.

In addition, Zimcodd also argues that the country can earn revenues from a variety of sources including taxes levied on personal and corporation incomes, goods and services, properties and tourism. It is possible to have a strong National Sovereign Wealth Fund from these various revenue sources. however, Zimbabwe needs an enlightened citizenry to demand this.


Source - the independent
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

LIVE Update of #31July protest

4 hrs ago | 6101 Views

BREAKING: MDC Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere

17 mins ago | 48 Views

Israel Dube: Mnangagwa and Mliswa are not Mashonaland: Mashonaland is not mourning the death of Perrance Shiri

44 mins ago | 239 Views

'Mnangagwa urinates on the graves of Zimbabwe's heroes' Malema says

48 mins ago | 437 Views

19 COVID-19 patients risk death...soldiers block driver from supplying oxygen

1 hr ago | 522 Views

'Perrance Shiri died after repenting of Gukurahundi sins'

2 hrs ago | 1289 Views

#31July mass protests situation in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 4363 Views

Perence Shiri the Zimbabwean own hero

3 hrs ago | 1314 Views

LIVE Update of #31July protest

4 hrs ago | 6101 Views

Noic, Sakunda sucked in US$17m loan scandal

4 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Global financiers shut out Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1432 Views

Fresh farm seizures soiling Zimbabwe's image?

4 hrs ago | 436 Views

Zesa workers rally behind Gata

4 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Security forces clear city centre ahead of planned protests

4 hrs ago | 572 Views

Senior doctors down tools

4 hrs ago | 401 Views

Shiri burial today

4 hrs ago | 783 Views

Protests are a human right: UN experts

4 hrs ago | 254 Views

Protests will go on, organisers insist

4 hrs ago | 620 Views

1 more week in jail for Chin'ono, Ngarivhume

5 hrs ago | 276 Views

Kasukuwere says his hands are clean

5 hrs ago | 367 Views

US embassy warns its citizens to stay off Zimbabwe streets

5 hrs ago | 313 Views

Mutodi escapes with a warning

5 hrs ago | 1461 Views

MSU postpone examinations due to protests

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mugabe's relative jailed for swindling soldier, cop

5 hrs ago | 250 Views

Opposition party distances self from its leader's utterances

5 hrs ago | 519 Views

Masiyiwa struggles to sell stake in Liquid

5 hrs ago | 239 Views

EcoCash probe delays Cassava financials

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

'Private sector now controlling Zimbabwe State'

5 hrs ago | 168 Views

Violence has no place in our civilised society

5 hrs ago | 56 Views

Go well Gudo Guru

5 hrs ago | 300 Views

Government should stop crying wolf

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

Sanii Makhalima is set to break his silence

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Protests: Army takes charge

5 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Mnangagwa vows to put down protests

5 hrs ago | 155 Views

Mutodi withdraws theft case

5 hrs ago | 107 Views

Crackdown on activists intensifies ahead of July 31 protests

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Shiri died in his car while trying to get help

5 hrs ago | 421 Views

No power cuts till year end, industry assured

5 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe cattle, donkeys border jumps into Botswana, shot dead

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Security forces on high alert

5 hrs ago | 219 Views

Govts can restrict protests - UN

5 hrs ago | 335 Views

Court halts $7.5m State funding for MDC formations

5 hrs ago | 1525 Views

3 in court over illegal gathering

5 hrs ago | 282 Views

Nurses' strike illegal, says HSB

5 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zanu-PF suspends Chizema

5 hrs ago | 245 Views

Police uncover demo plot

5 hrs ago | 604 Views

Police attempt to arrest #ZANUPFMustGo founder

16 hrs ago | 7756 Views

Police abduct Mduduzi Mathuthu's sister...hold her as ransom

17 hrs ago | 3968 Views

Mnangagwa reveals what killed Perrance Shiri

19 hrs ago | 9057 Views

Armed police officers storm ZimLive Editor Mduduzi Mathuthu's house

19 hrs ago | 2662 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days