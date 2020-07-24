Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Israel Dube: Mnangagwa and Mliswa are not Mashonaland: Mashonaland is not mourning the death of Perrance Shiri

2 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe is not divided into two because of the death of Perrance Shiri. Your article of yesterday on Bulawayo24 is wholly unfortunate and misleading. As we speak the people of Mashonaland are out there in the streets trying with all their might, putting their lives on the line to remove Zanu PF thugs and criminals that have captured the government. Mhondi dze vahnu ve Zanu PF. This peddling of tribalism will not assist the country to heal and unite at all. I cannot understand how this deep hatred of othering will assist your cause to liberate Matabeleland. History tells us that those tribal hatred of other can later turn against the very people you purport to liberate. There are all signs that you can be as cruel as Mnangagwa himself, a criminal you want to emulate his killing tactics and you have complete absence of sanctity of life.

You are saying: Mnangagwa and Mliswa and Monica Mutsvangwa are the voice of Shona people. If they salute their fellow thug, it did not mean that the whole of Mashonaland is saluting the criminal. Shiri is part of a gangster of Mnangagwa and Co that looted the nation dry at the same time they are daily killing the peoples of Mashonaland with the same set of killing tactics they butchered the peoples of Matabeleland in the early 1980s. We must be  precise with our political historicity of this nation: only then can we get credibility nationally and international too. This blanket assumption that the people of Mashonaland are mourning the death of Perrance Shiri is sauciness and it insults the othering we want to remove and build a nation that respects diversity.

Pictures of MDC supports who were butchered, maimed, raped during the farm invasions of the Millennium, during Murambatsvina, during the 2008 general elections, during the 2018 harmonised elections are all vivid in our minds. The people of Mashonaland have suffered equally from the hands of Zanu PF. They are now smelling like goats just like us. They suffer from the monster Zanu PF they elected in 1980, the consequences of voting on tribal lines are showing their ugliness. They realize their sad mistake that is costly to comprehend it all. Much as the Shona people voted tribal in the first democratic elections of 1980, they realize only now that Zanu PF is a party that nurtures itself with the blood of its citizens: Mashona and Matabele people.

I would understand your anger better if you wrote an article about today's demonstrations. I was expecting an article from you telling the people of Mashonaland to demonstrate alone and remove the monster they voted for in 1980. We Ndebele peoples of this region cannot be expected to go out to remove what we did not electorally approve of in the first place. We are not even sure how the power will be shared after this 31 July takeover from Mnangagwa. From the look of things, tribalism is rife in MDC-Alliance. Chamisa shows all signs of a hard chore tribalist. Chamisa thinks Zimbabwe is Mashonaland. This is not to say all peoples of Mashonaland think like Chamisa. It is unfortunate we do not have aspiring young leaders who has the calibre that Comrade Joshua Nkomo had, to unite our different ethnic groups of this great country and we learn tolerance of our diverse culture and we respect each other as such.  

In as much as Zimbabwe is in danger of voting for Chamisa to power, we in Matabeleland are in danger of having leaders like Israel Dube who masquerade as liberators of the people of this region. We shall know later and rudely your dictatorial acumen. You are not only a dangerous leader to this region, you misogynistic tendences and absence of respect of life are a great cause to be concerned about. How many times have you threatened the people of this region of Matabeleland with Winnie Mandela necklaces? You have threatened women and not men curiously.

We are watching you too. We want to see how you will assume power in Matabeleland, your party is waiting on the fence to get the opportune moment to "liberate" Matabeleland from the Shona dominancy. You know yourself too that the people of this region will not vote for your party. It is for this reason you want to use brute force to get Mthwakazi issue done! 


Source - Nomazulu Thata
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

LIVE Update of #31July protest

4 hrs ago | 5254 Views

'Mnangagwa urinates on the graves of Zimbabwe's heroes' Malema says

6 mins ago | 12 Views

19 COVID-19 patients risk death...soldiers block driver from supplying oxygen

40 mins ago | 139 Views

'Perrance Shiri died after repenting of Gukurahundi sins'

1 hr ago | 694 Views

#31July mass protests situation in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 3187 Views

Perence Shiri the Zimbabwean own hero

3 hrs ago | 1134 Views

LIVE Update of #31July protest

4 hrs ago | 5254 Views

Noic, Sakunda sucked in US$17m loan scandal

4 hrs ago | 954 Views

Global financiers shut out Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Fresh farm seizures soiling Zimbabwe's image?

4 hrs ago | 412 Views

Zesa workers rally behind Gata

4 hrs ago | 960 Views

Zimbabweans labour under Zanu-PF debt concrete slab

4 hrs ago | 162 Views

Security forces clear city centre ahead of planned protests

4 hrs ago | 537 Views

Senior doctors down tools

4 hrs ago | 374 Views

Shiri burial today

4 hrs ago | 715 Views

Protests are a human right: UN experts

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Protests will go on, organisers insist

4 hrs ago | 593 Views

1 more week in jail for Chin'ono, Ngarivhume

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

Kasukuwere says his hands are clean

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

US embassy warns its citizens to stay off Zimbabwe streets

4 hrs ago | 301 Views

Mutodi escapes with a warning

4 hrs ago | 1352 Views

MSU postpone examinations due to protests

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mugabe's relative jailed for swindling soldier, cop

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Opposition party distances self from its leader's utterances

4 hrs ago | 495 Views

Masiyiwa struggles to sell stake in Liquid

4 hrs ago | 216 Views

EcoCash probe delays Cassava financials

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

'Private sector now controlling Zimbabwe State'

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

Violence has no place in our civilised society

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Go well Gudo Guru

4 hrs ago | 285 Views

Government should stop crying wolf

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Sanii Makhalima is set to break his silence

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Protests: Army takes charge

4 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Mnangagwa vows to put down protests

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mutodi withdraws theft case

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Crackdown on activists intensifies ahead of July 31 protests

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

Shiri died in his car while trying to get help

4 hrs ago | 390 Views

No power cuts till year end, industry assured

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe cattle, donkeys border jumps into Botswana, shot dead

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Security forces on high alert

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

Govts can restrict protests - UN

4 hrs ago | 327 Views

Court halts $7.5m State funding for MDC formations

4 hrs ago | 1392 Views

3 in court over illegal gathering

4 hrs ago | 277 Views

Nurses' strike illegal, says HSB

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zanu-PF suspends Chizema

4 hrs ago | 239 Views

Police uncover demo plot

4 hrs ago | 590 Views

Police attempt to arrest #ZANUPFMustGo founder

15 hrs ago | 7733 Views

Police abduct Mduduzi Mathuthu's sister...hold her as ransom

17 hrs ago | 3954 Views

Mnangagwa reveals what killed Perrance Shiri

18 hrs ago | 9023 Views

Armed police officers storm ZimLive Editor Mduduzi Mathuthu's house

18 hrs ago | 2660 Views

WATCH: God's message about Job Sikhala

19 hrs ago | 7379 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days