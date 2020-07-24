Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

FULL TEXT: General Sibusiso Moyo showers rare praises on Perrance Shiri

3 hrs ago | Views
On behalf of the Deputy Minister, Dr David Musabayana, the Permanent Secretary, Ambassador James Manzou, the entire Ministry staff - including all Zimbabwean Ambassadors and diplomats serving abroad - and, indeed, on my own behalf, I wish to convey to His Excellency, Cde E.D. Mnangagwa, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces; to the Shiri Family; and to the Government and people of Zimbabwe, our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies on the untimely death of Air Chief Marshal (Rtd) Comrade Perrance Shiri - so deservedly declared a National Hero.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Shiri Family and the Zimbabwe nation at large during this sad and difficult time.

Comrade Shiri was a renowned and highly respected military strategist - both compelling and charismatic in nature. Loved and respected by so many, his mere presence in a room drew immediate interest whilst his unmistakable spoken delivery naturally generated attention.

The late Minister and Air Chief Marshal (Rtd) was an illustrious Freedom Fighter who contributed enormously to the independence of Zimbabwe and, thereafter, to the development of the country.

Without doubt an extraordinary person, we nevertheless knew him as a very simple, straightforward man — naturally humble, open and always willing to listen. These are qualities he displayed throughout his life - most recently as Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement where he tirelessly spearheaded efforts to revamp the agriculture sector so that Zimbabwe could regain its regional breadbasket status.

His direct engagement and energetic support were pivotal to the successful conclusion of negotiations between Government and former land-owners, which culminated in the signature, on 29 July, of the global compensation agreement. Itis beyond sad that Comrade Shiri's untimely passing prevented him from being able to witness that historic event.

Comrade Shiri's patriotism, commitment to duty and the love he felt for Zimbabwe was absolute - from the day, aged 18, when he abandoned his studies to join the liberation war, and throughout his 47 years of uninterrupted, dedicated service to the nation, he never wavered, always placing the national good ahead of any personal interests.

His commitment, patriotism, result-orientation and his desire for the efficiency of the civil service should not just be echoed in eulogy- publications, but should be exuded by the youth and surviving generations.






Source - Sibusiso Busi Moyo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

White Compensation; How about ZAPU Properties?

10 mins ago | 1 Views

PHOTOS: Burial of Gukurahundi Commander Perrance Shiri

1 hr ago | 735 Views

Coronavirus kills Top CIO Boss

2 hrs ago | 2776 Views

Zimbabwe Army Spokesperson Colonel Mugwisi dies

2 hrs ago | 2106 Views

3 'abducted' MDC ladies and their lawyer arrested

4 hrs ago | 1895 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga 'arrested'

4 hrs ago | 1880 Views

BREAKING: MDC Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere arrested

4 hrs ago | 3131 Views

Israel Dube: Mnangagwa and Mliswa are not Mashonaland: Mashonaland is not mourning the death of Perrance Shiri

5 hrs ago | 1896 Views

'Mnangagwa urinates on the graves of Zimbabwe's heroes' Malema says

5 hrs ago | 2713 Views

19 COVID-19 patients risk death...soldiers block driver from supplying oxygen

5 hrs ago | 1398 Views

'Perrance Shiri died after repenting of Gukurahundi sins'

6 hrs ago | 3042 Views

#31July mass protests situation in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 8910 Views

Perence Shiri the Zimbabwean own hero

7 hrs ago | 1693 Views

LIVE Update of #31July protest

8 hrs ago | 7783 Views

Noic, Sakunda sucked in US$17m loan scandal

8 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Global financiers shut out Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Fresh farm seizures soiling Zimbabwe's image?

8 hrs ago | 511 Views

Zesa workers rally behind Gata

8 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Zimbabweans labour under Zanu-PF debt concrete slab

8 hrs ago | 185 Views

Security forces clear city centre ahead of planned protests

8 hrs ago | 652 Views

Senior doctors down tools

9 hrs ago | 507 Views

Shiri burial today

9 hrs ago | 970 Views

Protests are a human right: UN experts

9 hrs ago | 280 Views

Protests will go on, organisers insist

9 hrs ago | 701 Views

1 more week in jail for Chin'ono, Ngarivhume

9 hrs ago | 303 Views

Kasukuwere says his hands are clean

9 hrs ago | 450 Views

US embassy warns its citizens to stay off Zimbabwe streets

9 hrs ago | 344 Views

Mutodi escapes with a warning

9 hrs ago | 1789 Views

MSU postpone examinations due to protests

9 hrs ago | 302 Views

Mugabe's relative jailed for swindling soldier, cop

9 hrs ago | 310 Views

Opposition party distances self from its leader's utterances

9 hrs ago | 606 Views

Masiyiwa struggles to sell stake in Liquid

9 hrs ago | 293 Views

EcoCash probe delays Cassava financials

9 hrs ago | 107 Views

'Private sector now controlling Zimbabwe State'

9 hrs ago | 204 Views

Violence has no place in our civilised society

9 hrs ago | 65 Views

Go well Gudo Guru

9 hrs ago | 386 Views

Government should stop crying wolf

9 hrs ago | 116 Views

Sanii Makhalima is set to break his silence

9 hrs ago | 135 Views

Protests: Army takes charge

9 hrs ago | 2031 Views

Mnangagwa vows to put down protests

9 hrs ago | 200 Views

Mutodi withdraws theft case

9 hrs ago | 130 Views

Crackdown on activists intensifies ahead of July 31 protests

9 hrs ago | 44 Views

Shiri died in his car while trying to get help

9 hrs ago | 540 Views

No power cuts till year end, industry assured

9 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe cattle, donkeys border jumps into Botswana, shot dead

9 hrs ago | 67 Views

Security forces on high alert

9 hrs ago | 246 Views

Govts can restrict protests - UN

9 hrs ago | 358 Views

Court halts $7.5m State funding for MDC formations

9 hrs ago | 1826 Views

3 in court over illegal gathering

9 hrs ago | 301 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days