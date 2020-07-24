FULL TEXT: General Sibusiso Moyo showers rare praises on Perrance Shiri

Opinion / Columnist

On behalf of the Deputy Minister, Dr David Musabayana, the Permanent Secretary, Ambassador James Manzou, the entire Ministry staff - including all Zimbabwean Ambassadors and diplomats serving abroad - and, indeed, on my own behalf, I wish to convey to His Excellency, Cde E.D. Mnangagwa, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces; to the Shiri Family; and to the Government and people of Zimbabwe, our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies on the untimely death of Air Chief Marshal (Rtd) Comrade Perrance Shiri - so deservedly declared a National Hero.Our thoughts and prayers are with the Shiri Family and the Zimbabwe nation at large during this sad and difficult time.Comrade Shiri was a renowned and highly respected military strategist - both compelling and charismatic in nature. Loved and respected by so many, his mere presence in a room drew immediate interest whilst his unmistakable spoken delivery naturally generated attention.The late Minister and Air Chief Marshal (Rtd) was an illustrious Freedom Fighter who contributed enormously to the independence of Zimbabwe and, thereafter, to the development of the country.Without doubt an extraordinary person, we nevertheless knew him as a very simple, straightforward man — naturally humble, open and always willing to listen. These are qualities he displayed throughout his life - most recently as Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement where he tirelessly spearheaded efforts to revamp the agriculture sector so that Zimbabwe could regain its regional breadbasket status.His direct engagement and energetic support were pivotal to the successful conclusion of negotiations between Government and former land-owners, which culminated in the signature, on 29 July, of the global compensation agreement. Itis beyond sad that Comrade Shiri's untimely passing prevented him from being able to witness that historic event.Comrade Shiri's patriotism, commitment to duty and the love he felt for Zimbabwe was absolute - from the day, aged 18, when he abandoned his studies to join the liberation war, and throughout his 47 years of uninterrupted, dedicated service to the nation, he never wavered, always placing the national good ahead of any personal interests.His commitment, patriotism, result-orientation and his desire for the efficiency of the civil service should not just be echoed in eulogy- publications, but should be exuded by the youth and surviving generations.