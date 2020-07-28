'Death is Upon Us', The Question is Who is Next?

Opinion / Columnist

We underestimated the COVID-19 crisis, it is now upon us. Our people are dying, it might be you or me next. Your Excellency, Mr President Sir family and friends are being turned away at hospitals because they do not have their COVID test results which are now mandatory, costing a whopping US$55 after being reduced from US$70 and are dying before their results become public, which takes 48 hours to be available.Your leadership is NOW required, I am kindly requesting you to immediately appoint a natural leader as our Ministry of Health and commanding individual to be the Permanent Secretary, Chief Executive Officer of the said Ministry. As a Zimbabwean and a God-fearing Zimbabwean there is no better time to appreciate our medical professionals and medical institutions than now and need our government to improve transparency and access to personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supplies such as test kits, ventilators, and related supplies. Hospitals and our medical institutions are struggling to access the needed PPE and medical supplies, with no clear explanation as to how supplies are being distributed.We urge your office to immediately create provincial centralised structure to ensure the transparency, accountability, and coordinated means of allocating PPE and critical medical supplies, supported by an ICT inventory system. In addition, we urge our universities and research center to speed up the development and plan for the distribution of a possible vaccine, once one is created.I am reliably informed that the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) developed a ventilator and there is resistance from those in the Health Service to test them, demanding that your office import tried and tested ventilators, yet we do not have the much-needed foreign currency. Surely Mr President, Sir how will we know whether these ventilators work without them being tested on patients. If you need any further details of the challenges that the developers are having I kindly request you to call Dr. Engineer Talon Garikayi +263776403559 from HIT.Additionally, before our government considers relaxing social distancing measures to protect against recurrence of COVID-19 cases, our country needs to significantly expand diagnostic and antibody testing capacity which includes an essential public health infrastructure to support contact tracing, surveillance, epidemiology, laboratory capacity, workforce, and community partnerships. If we have the right policies in place our partner, the UN might provide flexible long-term and emergency supplemental funding to support in establishing the infrastructure needed to successfully implement population-wide testing and follow-up, a critical component to economic recovery across the country.If you need any further explanation Your Excellency please do not hesitate to contact me on +263772278161.RegardsEngineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi