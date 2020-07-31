Mbuya Nehanda's remains are still in a London Museum as she is insulted by Ryton Dzimiri

Opinion / Columnist

I have written this article to respond to a number of Zimbabweans who are holier than thou and have declared Mbuya Nehanda Nyakasina a demon. Ryton Dzimiri a self-proclaimed holy man commented in Bulawayo24.com that Mbuya Nehanda was satanic and a demon. He went further to say bringing her bones from England was un Godly and Satanic. It is a pity that Mr Ryton Dzimiri claims to be a holy man and a christian and found it necessary to insult Mbuya Nehanda of all the people.It is very clear that christians find offending to talk about the bones of Mbuya Nehanda but they pay to go and see the bones of St Paul in Rome.The bible in the book of Second Samuel 21 verse 12 to 14 the bible teaches about a blessing in respecting the dead and in burying their bones. I have quoted the bible word to word2nd Samuel 21 v 12-14"And David went and took the bones of Saul and the bones of Jonathan his son from the men of Jabeshgilead, which had stolen them from the street of Bethshan, where the Philistines had hanged them, when the Philistines had slain Saul in Gilboa: 13 And he brought up from thence the bones of Saul and the bones of Jonathan his son; and they gathered the bones of them that were hanged. 14 And the bones of Saul and Jonathan his son buried they in the country of Benjamin in Zelah, in the sepulchre of Kish his father: and they performed all that the kingcommanded. And after that God was intreated for the land"In this story the bible makes it clear that you need to sort out you humanity Chivanhu then God will bless you. Reading from verse one the bible tells you how David was told to appease the dead in-order to have food in Israel. David appeased the angry spirits yet there was no food. Until he was told that the bones of King Saul and his son Jonathan have to be repatriated from Diaspora and reburied in Israel. Verse 12 David went to collect the bones he ordered them to be burried with full honour. When the bones were buried verse 14 the lord was pleased and Israel got food again. Its economy was great again. The wars they faced they became victors.There is a blessing in burrying the bones of your loved ones. Take care of your parents' graves and God will intreat your land.Zimbabwe needs to repatriate the bones of Mbuya Nehanda and God will entreat Zimbabwe's economy. So says the the bible.Again those who are christians do understand the importance of repatriating bones of the loved ones. Moses took the bones of Joseph with him because Joseph had made the sons of Israel swear an oath. He had said, "God will surely come to your aid, and then you must carry my bones up with you from this place." Exodus 13:15 .If you care for Zimbabwe follow the bible and support the repatriation of Nehanda's bones. Do this and see what God will do to Zimbabwe's economy.Mbuya Nehanda said mapfupa angu achamuka which generation must take these remains back to Zimbabwe if it is not this one?. Have we not suffered enough. Israel suffered and they appeased the angry spirits and repatriated the bones of SAUL and they were blessed. Even though Saul had departed from God's grace God put a reward on his bones.The Bible shares a detail about how the Israelites made their great departure of Egypt that we might see as minor – that Moses brought the bones of Joseph along with them. In Genesis it is recorded that Joseph knew that God would take his family out of Egypt and asked to be taken with them.Joseph said to his brothers, "I am about to die, but God will surely take care of you and bring you up from this land to the land which He promised on oath to Abraham, to Isaac and to Jacob." Then Joseph made the sons of Israel swear, saying, "God will surely take care of you, and you shall carry my bones up from here." So Joseph died at the age of one hundred and ten years; and he was embalmed and placed in a coffin in Egypt. Gen. 50:24-26.To us it might seem minor, but this detail adds a remarkable amount of continuity and closure to the greater story of Joseph and the family of Israel in Egypt. Joseph was the first of the family to go down into Egypt, and he was exiled there by his own brothers' hatred. Now, just his own family sent him down there, his family would need to carry him back out again. Or another way of looking at it is that Joseph had brought his whole family down to Egypt to rescue them from famine, and once again he would be with them when God rescued them from oppression.Mbuya Nehanda was the first woman to be charged with treason. She was the first woman to be hanged for political reasons. Mbuya Nehanda cried out and said my bones will rise again. This statement was the charge given to the freedom fighters hundred years later. During the second Chimurenga war Mbuya Nehanda was the guiding spirit and every group of the fighters will sing songs of praising Nehanda.Nehanda had dreamt of her bones being a ruler, but this was the reason her bones rose and one would believe that her bones can never experience rest until they are laid to rest. Nehanda lies displayed in a museum and those who benefitted from her sacrifice dine and wine in the corridors of power. Her risen bones hated her so much and abandoning her into bondage, displayed in a museum as a sign of defeat. Humiliated embarrassed and the whole country stripped naked displayed in a museum of the people who killed her.Shame on Dzimiri and those who think like him. The silence those in power exhibit is too loud. We must never wonder why Zimbabwe is slipping down the economy ladder. We have lost our pride we have lost our humanity. We do not feel like we have a part of Nehanda on us. Again shame on us.Repatriating the remains of Nehanda Kaguvi and Mhofu Chiwashira Nyathi Chingaira and many others will be restoring our pride. Now we can not call our selves Zimbabweans. We must bury our heads in the sand with shame.The late Vice President Muzenda recited a very touching poem on Nehanda. Where are those patriots who shed blood for the nation. Is it a coincidence that even the tree Nehanda was hanged on was chopped down by our own people after surviving the colonialists.Those who think that it is demonic to repatriate Nehanda please think again. Israel is the most blessed country on earth. They remembered where they came from. Why Zimbabwe why?.So Nehanda became a symbol of freedom she became a symbol of fighting courage and determination.In a sense, Nehanda was taken into bondage in her death that was the very beginning of the captivity of the children of Zimbabwe because for the next hundred years, one of their family side was not free to be buried in the land God gave them.Zimbabwe must stand up to be counted. We cannot allow our heroes to be displayed in a museum somewhere. We must ashamed to think that this is Satanic nVazet2000@yahoo.co. Uk