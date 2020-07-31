Latest News Editor's Choice


COVID-19 will punish Zanu-PF

EVEN though I don't normally like to wish death on anyone, but because Zanu-PF elites have milked our country and reduced it to a shell, I wish them dead.

I wish COVID-19 only infects the elites and their accomplices. At least that will give a chance for Zimbabweans to build a better Zimbabwe that is fair and rewards those who work hard.

For months now, Zimbabwe has falsified the seriousness of the spreading coronavirus.

Hundreds of thousands of people have gone on with their lives blissfully unaware that coronavirus was spreading in their midst.

Zanu-PF is a corrupt and incompetent regime. After 40 years of misrule, it is no surprise the regime has always been obsessed with sprucing up its image at all costs.

What the regime is doing is making sure that coronavirus figures are kept as low as possible to give the impression that government has done an excellent job of containing the virus.

The price of falsifying coronavirus is that many will catch the virus and many will die.

This is a totally unacceptable high price for the nation to pay for political vanity.

Zanu-PF's incompetence is going to cause many people to lose their lives and it will be unforgivable for us to let this madness continue.


Source - newsday
