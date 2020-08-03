Church leaders in renewed drongo call for Mnangagwa and Chamisa dialogue - make rational call or shut up

Opinion / Columnist

The drongo, "nhengure" in Shona, is a loud quarrelsome black bird with a shrill loud cry to march. Many of Zimbabwe's church leaders have started behaving like the drongo in their repeated calls for President Mnangagwa to hold political dialogue with the MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa.On his part, the administrator - Father Kennedy Muguti - said it was time for Zimbabwe's leaders to put aside their political differences to heal growing divisions in the country."It's true that the situation in the country is tense. People are suffering and … are socially, politically and economically depressed," Father Kennedy Muguti, the administrator of the Harare Roman Catholic Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, told Daily News."There is a need for everyone to sit down and talk. In talks there is a need to have an element of faithfulness and to tell each other the truth. Telling each other the truth must not be taken as an attack."We call upon all political parties, civil society and churches to come together and speak with one voice because the current situation is not healthy."What these church leaders are ignoring is the simple fact that Zanu PF and MDC did come together following the blatant cheating and wanton violence by Zanu PF in the 2008 elections. SADC leaders brought the two parties together and drummed out the Global Political Agreement in which Mugabe and Zanu PF agreed to the implementation of a raft of democratic reforms to ensure the cheating and violence of 2008 will never be repeated.The 2008 to 2013 Government of National Unity (GNU) was tasked to implement the democratic reforms. Sadly not even one reform saw the light of day. Not one!Zimbabwe is in this political crisis because Zanu PF blatantly rigged the 2018 elections contrary to President Mnangagwa's repeated promise to hold free, fair and credible elections. By rigging the elections, Mnangagwa confirmed that Zimbabwe was still a pariah state ruled by corrupt, incompetent and vote rigging thugs. By rigging the elections he forfeited the country's hopes of economic recovery because no investors and lenders want to do business in a pariah state.The church leaders know that Mnangagwa has no political mandate to govern the country and so they are proposing the formation of a new GNU to give him legitimacy. This is just nonsense, Mnangagwa should be punished for rigging the elections and not rewarded with political office even if he has to share power. But most significant of all, Zanu PF and MDC were both in the 2008 GNU and they failed to implement even one reform; it is therefore naive to believe the two will do any better second time around.After 40 years of appeasing Zanu PF and allowing the party to drag the nation deeper and deeper into this man-made hell-on-earth, the only way forward is to stop dilly dallying and implement the democratic reforms, the pre-requisite for free, fair and credible elections and good governance.Our church leaders have clearly failed to appreciate the complexities of Zimbabwe politics, to say the least. That is fine, please confine yourselves to religious matters and stop meddling in matters you pretend to know but clearly know nothing. Your repeated drongo call for Mnangagwa and Chamisa dialogue is ill-advised and irritating.