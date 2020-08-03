Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Church leaders in renewed drongo call for Mnangagwa and Chamisa dialogue - make rational call or shut up

03 Aug 2020 at 22:19hrs | Views
The drongo, "nhengure" in Shona, is a loud quarrelsome black bird with a shrill loud cry to march.  Many of Zimbabwe's church leaders have started behaving like the drongo in their repeated calls for President Mnangagwa to hold political dialogue with the MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa.

On his part, the administrator -  Father Kennedy Muguti  -  said it was time for Zimbabwe's leaders to put aside their political differences to heal growing divisions in the country.

"It's true that the situation in the country is tense. People are suffering and … are socially, politically and economically depressed," Father Kennedy Muguti, the administrator of the Harare Roman Catholic Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, told Daily News.

"There is a need for everyone to sit down and talk. In talks there is a need to have an element of faithfulness and to tell each other the truth. Telling each other the truth must not be taken as an attack.

"We call upon all political parties, civil society and churches to come together and speak with one voice because the current situation is not healthy."

What these church leaders are ignoring is the simple fact that Zanu PF and MDC did come together following the blatant cheating and wanton violence by Zanu PF in the 2008 elections. SADC leaders brought the two parties together and drummed out the Global Political Agreement in which Mugabe and Zanu PF agreed to the implementation of a raft of democratic reforms to ensure the cheating and violence of 2008 will never be repeated.

The 2008 to 2013 Government of National Unity (GNU) was tasked to implement the democratic reforms. Sadly not even one reform saw the light of day. Not one!

Zimbabwe is in this political crisis because Zanu PF blatantly rigged the 2018 elections contrary to President Mnangagwa's repeated promise to hold free, fair and credible elections. By rigging the elections, Mnangagwa confirmed that Zimbabwe was still a pariah state ruled by corrupt, incompetent and vote rigging thugs. By rigging the elections he forfeited the country's hopes of economic recovery because no investors and lenders want to do business in a pariah state.

The church leaders know that Mnangagwa has no political mandate to govern the country and so they are proposing the formation of a new GNU to give him legitimacy. This is just nonsense, Mnangagwa should be punished for rigging the elections and not rewarded with political office even if he has to share power. But most significant of all, Zanu PF and MDC were both in the 2008 GNU and they failed to implement even one reform; it is therefore naive to believe the two will do any better second time around.

After 40 years of appeasing Zanu PF and allowing the party to drag the nation deeper and deeper into this man-made hell-on-earth, the only way forward is to stop dilly dallying and implement the democratic reforms, the pre-requisite for free, fair and credible elections and good governance.

Our church leaders have clearly failed to appreciate the complexities of Zimbabwe politics, to say the least. That is fine, please confine yourselves to religious matters and stop meddling in matters you pretend to know but clearly know nothing. Your repeated drongo call for Mnangagwa and Chamisa dialogue is ill-advised and  irritating.

Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangawa's controversial baker reported to ZACC for stealing Bulawayo maize

28 mins ago | 151 Views

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail by High Court

1 hr ago | 1348 Views

BREAKING: Another top CIO Boss dies

2 hrs ago | 5292 Views

Kazembe Kazembe and police Boss Godwin Matanga sucked in human rights abuses

3 hrs ago | 1579 Views

WATCH: South Africa's ANC takes Mnangagwa head on over human rights abuses

3 hrs ago | 2661 Views

Dead Zanu-PF funder removed from US sanctions list

3 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Mnangagwa launches tourism strategy

3 hrs ago | 437 Views

'Chiwenga best hands to cure ailing health sector'

3 hrs ago | 991 Views

BREAKING: Chris Mutsvangwa tests Coronavirus positive

3 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Zanu PF burns as bosses fight

6 hrs ago | 6595 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on opposition

7 hrs ago | 3570 Views

Doctors, nurses hail Chiwenga appointment

7 hrs ago | 6237 Views

Charge against Mphoko vague and embarrassing, says Magistrate

7 hrs ago | 3491 Views

Beer brawl turns fatal

7 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Zimbabwe Govt has neglected ZPRA ex-combatants

7 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Hunger stalks Plumtree villagers

7 hrs ago | 628 Views

Former AAG deputy president petitions JSC over court judgment

7 hrs ago | 386 Views

New Health minister Chiwenga faces tall order

7 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Zanu-PF youths chide Malema

7 hrs ago | 498 Views

Woman faces $250k adultery lawsuit

7 hrs ago | 1112 Views

2 die in anthill collapse

7 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Mnangagwa cannot be safe, says Jonathan Moyo

7 hrs ago | 2594 Views

Could a hashtag help achieve in Zimbabwe what protests have failed to do?

7 hrs ago | 459 Views

Sangomas in soup for defying lockdown regulations

7 hrs ago | 471 Views

Inclusive dialogue can save Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 336 Views

'Poverty could bring back machete gangs'

7 hrs ago | 245 Views

Ongoing 'keyboard war' against Mnangagwa's Govt doomed to fail

7 hrs ago | 523 Views

Bulawayo records second highest Covid-19 deaths

7 hrs ago | 601 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointments

7 hrs ago | 1317 Views

'US sanctions on Tagwirei wrong and devoid of logic'

7 hrs ago | 748 Views

Ruling on NetOne chief's firing reserved

7 hrs ago | 212 Views

Ex-Zinara boss cleared of corruption

7 hrs ago | 329 Views

Stanbic enhances FCA digital banking

7 hrs ago | 441 Views

Mnangagwa to inspect roadworks

7 hrs ago | 517 Views

Law on anti-Zimbabwe lobbying on cards

7 hrs ago | 272 Views

Mnangagwa's address of the nation inhumane: MDA leader

7 hrs ago | 910 Views

Citizens face challenge in their quest coinciding with Zanu PF faction

7 hrs ago | 465 Views

Mnangagwa follows his voters wishes: ZmFirst

8 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Zinasu condemns the persecution of students

8 hrs ago | 190 Views

Juvenile on the run after killing mate

8 hrs ago | 783 Views

Zanu PF government's conduct is smuggling 'outrage porn' into the public sphere.

8 hrs ago | 518 Views

'As elected leader, I will bring prosperity' insist Mnangagwa - failed precisely because you rigged and are illegitimate

8 hrs ago | 782 Views

A call for more blood shed?

8 hrs ago | 981 Views

Silly protest threats must stop! Covid-19 is Real

8 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zim signs US$3.5bn White Settler Farmer Deal! Betrayal of Chimurenga!

8 hrs ago | 326 Views

South Africa parliament to debate Zimbabwe human rights abuses

21 hrs ago | 7749 Views

'Malema struggling for significance,' says ZANU-PF Youth League

22 hrs ago | 2516 Views

Ngarivhume distances self from twitter account

22 hrs ago | 4922 Views

Fuel prices rise

22 hrs ago | 3143 Views

Dr Parirenyatwa appointed acting Zanu-PF secretary for health

22 hrs ago | 3614 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days