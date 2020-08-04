MDC Alliance responds to Mnangagwa's State of the Nation Address

Opinion / Columnist

The reason why Mnangagwa is labeling the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa a terrorist organization is to justify his current crackdown on our leadership. Our Entire Youth Assembly leadership is being hunted by Police, they are in hiding & their families are being harassed.Our Women Assembly Chairlady was in jail for the past 3 days and was only released yesterday on bail with stringent bail conditions. Our Chairlady for Bulawayo Province and several women leaders were arrested and are not bail. Their families are being tormented every night.Our Entire Top leadership VP Biti, VP Kore are on Bail, myself I am on bail for treason, our Vice-Chair Job Sikhala is being hunted by Police, My Deputy Mr. Chimhini, our Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere and Secretary for Intern relations Gladys Hlatshwayo are on bail and politically incapacitated.Various leaders, Members of Parliament and Councillors are all under siege and unable to exercise their political rights. Civic Society leaders who genuinely raise societal grievances are labeled MDC and silenced. Journalists have not been spared they being labeled and condemned.This Government does not want the opposition to exist in this country they want to dismember and completely destroy the MDC and Chamisa but we must not allow them to succeed we must resist and defend our rights as Zimbabweans. We must unite as a People.