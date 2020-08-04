Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa and Zanu PF-Vampires on the hunt, once again

04 Aug 2020 at 15:27hrs | Views
Mnangagwa's attempt at a speech this morning is a sobering reminder of what a bloodthirsty vampire-like cult ZANU PF is.  

It is a retell of the popular folktale story in which the hyena, intent on eating its offspring, accused them of smelling like goats.

The chilling utterances, largely empty on alternatives to the country's problems of a dilapidated healthcare infrastructure in the face of corona world pandemic, the economy in comatose, rights abuses and the humanitarian crisis we face, remind us of the same as  made by his predecessor just before the deployment of the 5th Brigade in Midlands and Matebeleland to crush what was termed dissidents  working with external forces to destabilise a newly independent Zimbabwe.

Robert Mugabe, with Emerson Mnangagwa heading the secret service, unleashed the 5th  Brigade to wipe out ZAPU, ZPRA and other perceived antagonists in an operation code named Gukurahundi.

A leopard does not lose its spots.

Earlier today,  Mnangagwa, in a televised address made mention of existence of dark forces and terrorist organisations that are on a mission to destabilize the country.

This statement comes as a  chilling reminder of the genocide that claimed more than 20 000 lives under the guise of weeding out the so called ZAPU "dissident" elements, an operation that in result turned into a tribal genocide on predominantly Ndebele people of Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa is one of the surviving chief architects of the Gukurahundi  atrocities, together with the likes of Sydney Sekeramayi and his deputy Constantine Chiwenga.

As such, his reckless sounding statement should be taken with serious consideration.

All opposition political parties and civic activists deemed as anti government have been  classified as forces of destabilisation and we should brace for an iron fisted crush of the perceived threat to ZANU rule, which is riddled with gross human rights violations, outright military tyranny and economic bankruptcy since 1980.

The same modus operandi similar to the one employed by the 5th Brigade under the command of the late Perrence Shiri and Mnangagwa in charge of State Security is sure to follow hot on the heels of Mnangagwa's accusations this morning.

A chilling reminder of abductions, sexual abuses, agonizing curfews, physical tortures, beatings and mass murders of the 1980s was the intention of Mnangagwa's address today.

The accusations of terrorism and destabilisation of the country carry the propensity to culminate  in a state sponsored orgy of violence against opposition and citizens, with  wanton behaviour within the security apparatus, just as happened during Gukurahundi. No need to mention the impunity that is sure to accompany such.

The line has been drawn. The Zimbabwean government, led by Emerson Mnangagwa is at war with it's own citizens. It is up to the international community, beginning with SADC, AU as well as the UN whether to continue looking aside as in 1982 to 1987 or condemn and isolate the Zimbabwean regine for it's murderous tendencies.

Iphithule Maphosa
National Spokesperson
zapuinformation@gmail.com
www.zapu.org

Source - Iphithule Maphosa
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail by High Court

39 mins ago | 587 Views

BREAKING: Another top CIO Boss dies

2 hrs ago | 3737 Views

Kazembe Kazembe and police Boss Godwin Matanga sucked in human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 1176 Views

WATCH: South Africa's ANC takes Mnangagwa head on over human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 2013 Views

Dead Zanu-PF funder removed from US sanctions list

2 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Mnangagwa launches tourism strategy

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

'Chiwenga best hands to cure ailing health sector'

2 hrs ago | 766 Views

Mutsvangwa tests positive for Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 1843 Views

BREAKING: Chris Mutsvangwa tests Coronavirus positive

2 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Zanu PF burns as bosses fight

6 hrs ago | 6436 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on opposition

6 hrs ago | 3460 Views

Doctors, nurses hail Chiwenga appointment

6 hrs ago | 5879 Views

Charge against Mphoko vague and embarrassing, says Magistrate

6 hrs ago | 3368 Views

Beer brawl turns fatal

6 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Zimbabwe Govt has neglected ZPRA ex-combatants

6 hrs ago | 996 Views

Hunger stalks Plumtree villagers

6 hrs ago | 611 Views

Former AAG deputy president petitions JSC over court judgment

6 hrs ago | 359 Views

New Health minister Chiwenga faces tall order

6 hrs ago | 961 Views

Zanu-PF youths chide Malema

6 hrs ago | 479 Views

Woman faces $250k adultery lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 1064 Views

2 die in anthill collapse

6 hrs ago | 999 Views

Mnangagwa cannot be safe, says Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 2460 Views

Could a hashtag help achieve in Zimbabwe what protests have failed to do?

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Sangomas in soup for defying lockdown regulations

6 hrs ago | 454 Views

Inclusive dialogue can save Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 331 Views

'Poverty could bring back machete gangs'

6 hrs ago | 234 Views

Ongoing 'keyboard war' against Mnangagwa's Govt doomed to fail

6 hrs ago | 509 Views

Bulawayo records second highest Covid-19 deaths

6 hrs ago | 576 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointments

6 hrs ago | 1258 Views

'US sanctions on Tagwirei wrong and devoid of logic'

6 hrs ago | 713 Views

Ruling on NetOne chief's firing reserved

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

Ex-Zinara boss cleared of corruption

6 hrs ago | 309 Views

Stanbic enhances FCA digital banking

7 hrs ago | 419 Views

Mnangagwa to inspect roadworks

7 hrs ago | 500 Views

Law on anti-Zimbabwe lobbying on cards

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mnangagwa's address of the nation inhumane: MDA leader

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

Citizens face challenge in their quest coinciding with Zanu PF faction

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa follows his voters wishes: ZmFirst

7 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Zinasu condemns the persecution of students

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

Juvenile on the run after killing mate

7 hrs ago | 774 Views

Zanu PF government's conduct is smuggling 'outrage porn' into the public sphere.

7 hrs ago | 512 Views

'As elected leader, I will bring prosperity' insist Mnangagwa - failed precisely because you rigged and are illegitimate

8 hrs ago | 759 Views

A call for more blood shed?

8 hrs ago | 964 Views

Silly protest threats must stop! Covid-19 is Real

8 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zim signs US$3.5bn White Settler Farmer Deal! Betrayal of Chimurenga!

8 hrs ago | 322 Views

South Africa parliament to debate Zimbabwe human rights abuses

21 hrs ago | 7647 Views

'Malema struggling for significance,' says ZANU-PF Youth League

21 hrs ago | 2503 Views

Ngarivhume distances self from twitter account

21 hrs ago | 4888 Views

Fuel prices rise

21 hrs ago | 3131 Views

Dr Parirenyatwa appointed acting Zanu-PF secretary for health

21 hrs ago | 3595 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days