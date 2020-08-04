Biti failing to account for MDC assets

Opinion / Columnist

Tendai Biti is failing to account for MDC property and cash amounting to US$3million which he kept holding on to after breaking away from MDC-T, the Harare Post can report.A source revealed to Harare Post that the MDC-Alliance vice president, Tendai Biti is failing to account for property of up to 91 motorcycles, 31 vehicles, 11 houses and US$ 3 million from the former MDC-T breakaway.The source said the assets were siphoned from MDC-T and registered under a company named Laphonic Investments and Biti is believed to be a director controlling a larger stake of the company.Biti through Laphonic Investments managed to grab most if not all MDC-T assets and offices across the country's 12 provinces with at least four vehicles in each province.MDC-T and Biti continue to fight in the courts to return the assets to their rightful owner in a matter dating back to around 2014.The untrustworthiness and corrupt tendencies of Biti are also the main reason he got chucked out of MDC-T.Meanwhile, during his divorce settlement with Charity Biti, his now ex-wife, back in 2017, Biti was cited as one owning more than six residential properties in the leafy suburbs of Harare and numerous cars. One is left wondering if the US$3million was not diverted to acquiring his own personal properties.