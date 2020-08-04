Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Biti failing to account for MDC assets

04 Aug 2020 at 21:22hrs | Views
Tendai Biti is failing to account for MDC property and cash amounting to US$3million which he kept holding on to after breaking away from MDC-T, the Harare Post can report.

A source revealed to Harare Post that the MDC-Alliance vice president, Tendai Biti is failing to account for property of up to 91 motorcycles, 31 vehicles, 11 houses and US$ 3 million from the former MDC-T breakaway.

The source said the assets were siphoned from MDC-T and registered under a company named Laphonic Investments and Biti is believed to be a director controlling a larger stake of the company.

Biti through Laphonic Investments managed to grab most if not all MDC-T assets and offices across the country's 12 provinces with at least four vehicles in each province.

MDC-T and Biti continue to fight in the courts to return the assets to their rightful owner in a matter dating back to around 2014.

The untrustworthiness and corrupt tendencies of Biti are also the main reason he got chucked out of MDC-T.

Meanwhile, during his divorce settlement with Charity Biti, his now ex-wife, back in 2017, Biti was cited as one owning more than six residential properties in the leafy suburbs of Harare and numerous cars. One is left wondering if the US$3million was not diverted to acquiring his own personal properties.

Source - Derick Tsimba
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail by High Court

38 mins ago | 571 Views

BREAKING: Another top CIO Boss dies

2 hrs ago | 3706 Views

Kazembe Kazembe and police Boss Godwin Matanga sucked in human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 1171 Views

WATCH: South Africa's ANC takes Mnangagwa head on over human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 2003 Views

Dead Zanu-PF funder removed from US sanctions list

2 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Mnangagwa launches tourism strategy

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

'Chiwenga best hands to cure ailing health sector'

2 hrs ago | 762 Views

Mutsvangwa tests positive for Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 1836 Views

BREAKING: Chris Mutsvangwa tests Coronavirus positive

2 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Zanu PF burns as bosses fight

6 hrs ago | 6435 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on opposition

6 hrs ago | 3456 Views

Doctors, nurses hail Chiwenga appointment

6 hrs ago | 5867 Views

Charge against Mphoko vague and embarrassing, says Magistrate

6 hrs ago | 3367 Views

Beer brawl turns fatal

6 hrs ago | 1348 Views

Zimbabwe Govt has neglected ZPRA ex-combatants

6 hrs ago | 995 Views

Hunger stalks Plumtree villagers

6 hrs ago | 610 Views

Former AAG deputy president petitions JSC over court judgment

6 hrs ago | 358 Views

New Health minister Chiwenga faces tall order

6 hrs ago | 961 Views

Zanu-PF youths chide Malema

6 hrs ago | 479 Views

Woman faces $250k adultery lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 1063 Views

2 die in anthill collapse

6 hrs ago | 998 Views

Mnangagwa cannot be safe, says Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 2458 Views

Could a hashtag help achieve in Zimbabwe what protests have failed to do?

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Sangomas in soup for defying lockdown regulations

6 hrs ago | 454 Views

Inclusive dialogue can save Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 331 Views

'Poverty could bring back machete gangs'

6 hrs ago | 234 Views

Ongoing 'keyboard war' against Mnangagwa's Govt doomed to fail

6 hrs ago | 509 Views

Bulawayo records second highest Covid-19 deaths

6 hrs ago | 576 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointments

6 hrs ago | 1258 Views

'US sanctions on Tagwirei wrong and devoid of logic'

6 hrs ago | 713 Views

Ruling on NetOne chief's firing reserved

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

Ex-Zinara boss cleared of corruption

6 hrs ago | 308 Views

Stanbic enhances FCA digital banking

6 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mnangagwa to inspect roadworks

6 hrs ago | 500 Views

Law on anti-Zimbabwe lobbying on cards

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mnangagwa's address of the nation inhumane: MDA leader

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

Citizens face challenge in their quest coinciding with Zanu PF faction

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa follows his voters wishes: ZmFirst

7 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Zinasu condemns the persecution of students

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

Juvenile on the run after killing mate

7 hrs ago | 774 Views

Zanu PF government's conduct is smuggling 'outrage porn' into the public sphere.

7 hrs ago | 512 Views

'As elected leader, I will bring prosperity' insist Mnangagwa - failed precisely because you rigged and are illegitimate

8 hrs ago | 758 Views

A call for more blood shed?

8 hrs ago | 964 Views

Silly protest threats must stop! Covid-19 is Real

8 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zim signs US$3.5bn White Settler Farmer Deal! Betrayal of Chimurenga!

8 hrs ago | 322 Views

South Africa parliament to debate Zimbabwe human rights abuses

21 hrs ago | 7647 Views

'Malema struggling for significance,' says ZANU-PF Youth League

21 hrs ago | 2503 Views

Ngarivhume distances self from twitter account

21 hrs ago | 4888 Views

Fuel prices rise

21 hrs ago | 3130 Views

Dr Parirenyatwa appointed acting Zanu-PF secretary for health

21 hrs ago | 3595 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days