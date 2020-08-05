Matemadanda jumps on Malema's throat

Opinion / Columnist

Comrade Victor Matemadanda lashes out at "idiot Malema" outspoken South African opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema who has described President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a fool who uses heavily armed State security forces to brutalise unarmed citizens. Malema made the attack at a press conference in Johannesburg, South Africa Saturday; a day Zimbabwe's Ministry of Information secretary Nick Mangwana dismissed him as a misguided and misplaced politician.Malema accuses President Mnangagwa for sending the army in the streets. This he was referring to the army maintaining peace and enforcing the COVID 19 restrictions. Malema failed to understand that In every constitution the world over, there is a provision for defence and security forces whose work is clearly expressed.The army and the police have a duty to defend it's people and protect property. No gvt will fold its hands whilst the opposition gangs up to overthrow it. Malema has forgotten that the army in South Africa used more force than in Zimbabwe to enforce COVID restrictions.One person must remind Malema that Zimbabwe is a constitutional republic where the law is there to protect the rights of all citizens and not only the opposition.In expressing his disgust with Malema comrade Matemadanda the deputy minister of defense and the National Political Commissar pointed out that Malema is a confused idiot who is being used by the Zimbabwean opposition and the G40 Kabal in the Republic of South Africa. A plot to force a Zimbabwean Embassy in Pretoria to close which is led by Malema and Mr Kasukuwere has been uncovered. The reason for this has nothing to do with human rights abuses or all "smoke screen heralded by Malema". Malema pretends to be a patriot and a Pan Africanist yet he is an apology of the colonialists.Cde Matemadanda said The opposition is confused because they say everything went according to their plan, referring to the failed 31st July demonstration. The opposition betrayed their intention by saying they had never wanted to get on the streets but to cause work stoppage. This means Malema and then-opposition are out to get the Zimbabwean economy down. People of Zimbabwe can now see that Kasukuwere and Malema have joined forces to destroy Zimbabwe's economy then turn around and blame Zimbabwe government for failure to run the economy.The opposition has shown that they are always misleading the people of Zimbabwe. They indicate to the right while turning to the left. They failed to tell their supporters that they are not marching on the roads but they are after damaging the economy and the future of the people of Zimbabwe.Comrade Matemadanda reminded Malema and Kasukuwere that "We have led protests ourselves, the biggest ever, we led from the front we never sacrificed other people for our benefit. Infact we protected our supporters and offered ourselves." If the opposition wishes to demonstrate they must come out clear and they are allowed to demonstrate. " it is a pigy that we have opposition leaders who urge people to go to the streets while the leaders are sending videos from the bush, They engage in a drama were someone brings you food is not people's fight no one goes to a war where their wives bring them food and then they win that war, a war in which they use table clothing." Job Sikhala and his handlers shamed themselves and the nation at large.Comrade Matemadanda said "The truth is that the people now know the opposition's drama and know that the drama is done only for money and we know some stupid Embassy poured in money and unfortunately, that money came too early that 31 July came too late to find sober minds guys were too drunk and had hangovers that would not allow demonstrating under sane conditions."Comrade Matemadanda told Malema to grow up and concetrate on his party. He reminded him that ZANU PF is a revolutionary party for Zimbabwe. It waged a revolution that is owned by the people, the people are the majority. Yes the minority's views are considered but cannot be guaranteed winning the day."Malema confuses the South African Parliament which he runs circus believing that he is in charge. Zimbabwe is under the reigns of Manority rule and can not be dictated to by Mr Silima Malema. We have a five year constitutional mandate and Mr Malema must not try to please Kasukuwere or any detractor.On the issue of Mnangagwa's decision to agree to compensate white farmers who were kicked out of their farms during the chaotic post-millennium land reform programme Malema should keep off Zimbabwe's affairs.We, therefore, wish to remind Mr Malema that Zimbabwe is not a province of South Africa or one of his shacks and he should leave Zimbabweans to deal with Zimbabwean issues, Cde Matemadanda agreed with Nick Mangwana that "While Zimbabwe welcomes any counsel from its neighbours, government is of the view that Malema, as one of the opposition leaders in South Africa, is better-occupied tackling challenges in his own country rather than pronouncing himself on matters he is not well versed within Zimbabwe." Malema is ignorant to the ways Zimbabwe operates.The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and resettlement must be an Act of Parliament that regulates land acquisition and lays down the procedure and rules for granting compensation, rehabilitation and resettlement to the affected persons in Zimbabwe The government must provide fair compensation to those whose land is taken away, brings transparency to the process of acquisition of land to set up farming infrastructural projects and assures rehabilitation of those affected. This should establish regulations for land acquisition as a part of Zimbabwe's agricultural drive driven by public-private partnership.Malema is seeking to give advise to Zimbabwe yet him and his red brigades have failed to take even one plot. Yet he finds it in himself to lecture us on land distribution.Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement is set aside as law.An Act to ensure, in consultation with institutions of local self-government and established under the Constitution, a humane, participative, informed and transparent process for land compensation and development of essential infrastructural facilities and urbanisation with the least disturbance to the new owners of the land and other affected families and provide just and fair compensation to the affected families whose land has been acquired or proposed to be acquired or are affected by such acquisition and make adequate provisions for such affected persons for their rehabilitation and resettlement and for ensuring that the cumulative outcome of compensation should be that affected persons become partners in development leading to an improvement in our agricultural sector.Compensation is the prerogative of government to pay for developments done on land taken without the willing consent of its occupant in order to benefit society. It is a power possessed in one form or another by governments of all modern nations. This power is often necessary for social and economic development and the protection of the natural environment.Justice require that the government should compensate the developments on the taken land in good faith after it uses its power of compulsory acquisition. This action is only fair and just. So Malema should not try to impose his jungle law on Zimbabwe.We should remember that Compulsory acquisition requires finding the balance between the public need for land on the one hand, and the provision of land tenure security and the protection of private property rights on the other hand. In seeking this balance, zimbabwe should apply principles that ensure that the use of this power is limited, to the use for the benefit of society for public use, public purpose, or in the public interest. Legislation should define the basis of compensation for the land, and guarantee the procedural rights of people who are affected, including the right of notice, the right to be heard, and the right to appeal. It should provide for fair and transparent procedures and equivalent compensation.The point Malema misses is that we are not buying back our land neither are we bribing the former occupants. We are reaching out to the pool of justice. We are being Zimbabweans. Zimbabweans are naturally fair and just.We do not approach the land issue as Black against white. We look at the issue of our land as Zimbabweans. Zimbabwe is the only country we can call ours in the whole world.Mnangagwa is not only the president of Zimbabwe. He is a lawyer and his blood oozes for justice. By compensating the former occupiers Mnangagwa is setting a ground of fairness and justice. This can not be treated as a sign of betrayal. Malema gets it wrong when he said a position of fairness is a position of traitor-ship. This thinking is flawed and tainted with insults which are not called for.Zimbabwe is not reneging on the gains of our land. It was the land which made Zimbabweans to pick up arms and go to a war. The wars for our freedom was to free the blacks and white alike. It was not a racist war. The whites were allowed to stay in the great reconciliations championed by Mugabe and Mnangagwa and ZANU PF.What Malema failed to understand is that compensation is not buying back our land. We took our land and we are holding fast to it. We will not in any way give the land back to our colonisers. But if among those who had occupied our land before is some one who wishes to use the land for the benefit of Zimbabwe surely we will embrace him or her. Malema should know that there are some principles for legislation on compulsory acquisition. It is not dog eat dog or a confusion best explained as dog's breakfast. It is a well thought idea which drips from natural justice to act fairly on every one hence compensating who ever deserves compensation.Malema in his dreams puts himself as the master of land reform. YET HE HAS NOT ASSISTED IN LAND REFORM IN HIS OWN COUNTRY. He must take his seat in the classroom of patience and he must learn. Malema needs total treatment for his big mouth and small brains which shows he suffers from a serious verbal and brain malfunctioning.While Malema is respected in some areas he has been surrounded by a serious ego and he now sees himself as a leader of Africa. He forgets that he only leads EFF His utterances about our president Mnangagwa are seriously misplaced and they have exposed his lunacy and idiocy. Malema wishes to take a hardline stance and wants Zimbabwe to be his partner in insanity.Compulsory acquisition is inherently disruptive and Zimbabwe has learnt from that. Even when compensation is generous and procedures are generally fair and efficient, the displacement of people from established homes, businesses and communities will still entail significant human costs. Where the process is designed or implemented poorly, the economic, social and political costs may be enormous. We have learnt our mistakes as a country and we are correcting it. Make no mistake we are not giving back land we are simply compensating for developments and hope to cover some loses encountered by the former occupants.Principles for legislation on compulsory acquisition should include:Rules that place reasonable constraints on the power of the government to compulsorily acquire land strengthen the confidence of people in the justice system, empower people to protect their land rights, and increase the perception of tenure security. Agencies that compulsorily acquire land should be accountablefor the good faith compensation scheme. Laws that are not observed undermine the legitimacy of compulsory acquisition. Good governance reduces the abuse of power and opportunities for corruption. Good governance is seen in coming back and seek justice for even those who suffered under a good cause.Claimants should be paid compensation which is no more or no less than the loss resulting from the compulsory acquisition of their land. We should ensure that affected owners and occupants receive equivalent compensation, whether in money or alternative land. Mnangagwa has set out clear and consistent valuation bases for achieving this.Zimbabwe has come up with policies and legislation that strengthen land rights of individuals and communities. This must never be interpreted as selling out. People may believe they lack tenure security if the government can acquire rights in private land without following defined procedures,band/or without offering adequate compensation.Zimbabwe is only compensating the developments and Malema must just shut up.Vazet2000@yahoo.co.uk