Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Jonathan Moyo attacks VP Chiwenga for being appointed minister of health.

05 Aug 2020 at 07:59hrs | Views
Jonathan Moyo mocks the Vice President Chiwenga. In a Twitter trail Jonathan Moyo was asked to give his wisdom and comment on the appointment of Chiwenga as the minister of Health. Moyo responded and said the government cannot afford to lose the general now. So says Jonathan Moyo the VP was told that no soldier will die of Corona anymore since he is the only one who will be allowed to sign CORONA out. In other words Jonathan Moyo was suggesting that the vice president is a moron who believes that those getting Corona are given it by the government.

Jonathan Moyo's Twitts come soon after the narrative he has been peddling around suggesting that Comrade Shiri and all army personnel who died have been deliberately infected with COVID.

THIS shallow thinking by the devil of spin Jonathan Moyo is meant to cause confusion. Dr Chiwenga is a wise man and his work shows his wisdom. Cde Chiwenga has sourced thousands of dollars worth of PPEs to fight the virus. Cde Chiwenga understands the impact and effects of the Corona and can only laugh at the comments of Jonathan Moyo. Jonathan Moyo has been attacking the Vice President cde Chiwenga since time memorial. He activated a dedicated attack on the credentials of the Vice president while Jonathan was the minister of information.

Zimbabwe would remember when Jonathan engaged war with the army and he was using The Herald and The Chronicle.

It has always been Jonathan's Moyo purpose to bring the Vice President down. His personal hatred for anyone from Mashonaland came to light when he even took his fight from Chiwenga to ED to George Charamba. He misled Mrs Mugabe the former first lady to believe that she was under attack from the army.

Jonathan Moyo had earlier on stated that he will destroy ZANU PF from within. Having failed his mission he now finds it funny to insult the honourable Vice President.

The appointment of cde Chiwenga to the ministry of health shows that the president is taking the war against COVID Seriously. This is a war appointment because we are at war with the COVID 19. This appointment shows the seriousness of the Zimbabwean president against the virus. Leadership is not judged by how you pronounce words. Cde Chiwenga might pronounce some words in a way peculiar to him this does not reflect on his leadership skills.

The comments by Jonathan Moyo are childish and in bad test.

Vazet2000@yahoo.co.uk

Source - Dr Masimba Mavaza
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail by High Court

38 mins ago | 556 Views

BREAKING: Another top CIO Boss dies

2 hrs ago | 3686 Views

Kazembe Kazembe and police Boss Godwin Matanga sucked in human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 1168 Views

WATCH: South Africa's ANC takes Mnangagwa head on over human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 1988 Views

Dead Zanu-PF funder removed from US sanctions list

2 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Mnangagwa launches tourism strategy

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

'Chiwenga best hands to cure ailing health sector'

2 hrs ago | 761 Views

Mutsvangwa tests positive for Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 1831 Views

BREAKING: Chris Mutsvangwa tests Coronavirus positive

2 hrs ago | 1197 Views

Zanu PF burns as bosses fight

6 hrs ago | 6432 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on opposition

6 hrs ago | 3456 Views

Doctors, nurses hail Chiwenga appointment

6 hrs ago | 5860 Views

Charge against Mphoko vague and embarrassing, says Magistrate

6 hrs ago | 3364 Views

Beer brawl turns fatal

6 hrs ago | 1348 Views

Zimbabwe Govt has neglected ZPRA ex-combatants

6 hrs ago | 995 Views

Hunger stalks Plumtree villagers

6 hrs ago | 610 Views

Former AAG deputy president petitions JSC over court judgment

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

New Health minister Chiwenga faces tall order

6 hrs ago | 961 Views

Zanu-PF youths chide Malema

6 hrs ago | 479 Views

Woman faces $250k adultery lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 1063 Views

2 die in anthill collapse

6 hrs ago | 996 Views

Mnangagwa cannot be safe, says Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 2457 Views

Could a hashtag help achieve in Zimbabwe what protests have failed to do?

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Sangomas in soup for defying lockdown regulations

6 hrs ago | 454 Views

Inclusive dialogue can save Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 331 Views

'Poverty could bring back machete gangs'

6 hrs ago | 234 Views

Ongoing 'keyboard war' against Mnangagwa's Govt doomed to fail

6 hrs ago | 508 Views

Bulawayo records second highest Covid-19 deaths

6 hrs ago | 574 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointments

6 hrs ago | 1258 Views

'US sanctions on Tagwirei wrong and devoid of logic'

6 hrs ago | 713 Views

Ruling on NetOne chief's firing reserved

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

Ex-Zinara boss cleared of corruption

6 hrs ago | 308 Views

Stanbic enhances FCA digital banking

6 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mnangagwa to inspect roadworks

6 hrs ago | 500 Views

Law on anti-Zimbabwe lobbying on cards

6 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mnangagwa's address of the nation inhumane: MDA leader

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

Citizens face challenge in their quest coinciding with Zanu PF faction

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa follows his voters wishes: ZmFirst

7 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Zinasu condemns the persecution of students

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

Juvenile on the run after killing mate

7 hrs ago | 774 Views

Zanu PF government's conduct is smuggling 'outrage porn' into the public sphere.

7 hrs ago | 512 Views

'As elected leader, I will bring prosperity' insist Mnangagwa - failed precisely because you rigged and are illegitimate

8 hrs ago | 758 Views

A call for more blood shed?

8 hrs ago | 964 Views

Silly protest threats must stop! Covid-19 is Real

8 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zim signs US$3.5bn White Settler Farmer Deal! Betrayal of Chimurenga!

8 hrs ago | 322 Views

South Africa parliament to debate Zimbabwe human rights abuses

21 hrs ago | 7645 Views

'Malema struggling for significance,' says ZANU-PF Youth League

21 hrs ago | 2503 Views

Ngarivhume distances self from twitter account

21 hrs ago | 4887 Views

Fuel prices rise

21 hrs ago | 3130 Views

Dr Parirenyatwa appointed acting Zanu-PF secretary for health

21 hrs ago | 3594 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days