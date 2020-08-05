Only a miracle will rescue ED from #ZimbabweanLivesMatter revolution

Opinion / Columnist

With the current Zimbabwean Lives Matter Movement, it will only take a miracle for President Mnangagwa to see the 1st of October, the famous crocodile current actions resemble the last kicks of a dying horse, the typical fall of Napoleon Bonaparte at Waterloo, I BET MY LAST BOND NOTE MNANGAGWA won't be the President of Zimbabwe by year end, the man is at the deep end because of his own miscalculations and greedy.The 31st of July marked the beginning of the end of Mnangagwa and his Zanu Pf regime, it was through his actions that birthed the now famous novel ZIMBABWEANS LIVES MATTER. The Zimbabwean Government is now at war with everyone all because of a psychopath called Mnangagwa, this man is very poor when it comes to political calculations.Sooner demonstrations will start to mushroom and believe me they will come like a wind from the sea that will be too difficult for the combined poor police and army forces to contain. Zimbabwe is headed for a series of unstoppable violent demonstrations and Mnangagwa will be treated the way the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was deposed from power.A lot of current Zanu Pf heavy weights that includes former liberation war taxi driver Victor Matemadanda, Mutsvangwa, Obadiah Moyo, Patrick Chinamasa, VP Chiwenga, Oppah Muchinguru, Mnangagwa's family will all flee into exile, the list is endlessly but a lot of people will flee Zimbabwe because the revolution that is coming is going to uproot Zanu Pf from its core. The coming revolution is going to wipe out the last descendants of this evil regime.To Be ContinuedKnowledge Hakata can be contacted on waterlessprings@gmail.com