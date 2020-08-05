Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

For Mnangagwa, power seems just an end in itself

05 Aug 2020 at 08:14hrs | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's national address yesterday was a not so surprising damp squib, far divorced from the reality on the ground and everyday experiences of ordinary people.

It only confirmed that for him, power is just an end in itself rather than a means to an end, particularly after he had promised the nation that he was ushering in a new era at the beginning of his autocratic rule.

Perhaps the major difference between his "new dispensation" and that of the late former President Robert Mugabe is that he has simply entrenched autocratic tendencies, and the use of brute force exemplified by the military that brought him to power in November 2017 and has become more visible and more audible in dealing with protests that should be commonplace in any democracy or modern civilisation. To all intents and purposes, we now have a military government.

It is indeed ironic, if not shocking, that Mnangagwa would speak of entrenching democratic tenets considering how his government now consistently brutally crushes all manner of protests.

His leadership — in fact rulership — seems to be sustained by brute force. All pretence of being "a listening President" of the early days has been thrown out the window as time has exposed his true colours.

It is not enough to talk about fighting corruption without walking the talk. Real leadership is about acting on corruption, otherwise the economic turnaround and national development he is always harping on will remain a pipe dream.

It is not enough to arrest sacrificial lambs under the guise of fighting graft when those behind it go scot free and untouchable because of their connection to the centre of power.

It is quite strange that the President speaks of "dark forces inside and outside our borders" fighting him.

This tendency of blaming everyone else for one's failings is unfortunate and demonstrates an unwillingness to take responsibility. What do all these "enemies" have to do with his failure to implement his own election promises, for instance?



Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail by High Court

37 mins ago | 533 Views

BREAKING: Another top CIO Boss dies

2 hrs ago | 3649 Views

Kazembe Kazembe and police Boss Godwin Matanga sucked in human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 1152 Views

WATCH: South Africa's ANC takes Mnangagwa head on over human rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 1966 Views

Dead Zanu-PF funder removed from US sanctions list

2 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Mnangagwa launches tourism strategy

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

'Chiwenga best hands to cure ailing health sector'

2 hrs ago | 754 Views

Mutsvangwa tests positive for Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 1823 Views

BREAKING: Chris Mutsvangwa tests Coronavirus positive

2 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Zanu PF burns as bosses fight

6 hrs ago | 6427 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on opposition

6 hrs ago | 3451 Views

Doctors, nurses hail Chiwenga appointment

6 hrs ago | 5852 Views

Charge against Mphoko vague and embarrassing, says Magistrate

6 hrs ago | 3357 Views

Beer brawl turns fatal

6 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Zimbabwe Govt has neglected ZPRA ex-combatants

6 hrs ago | 995 Views

Hunger stalks Plumtree villagers

6 hrs ago | 610 Views

Former AAG deputy president petitions JSC over court judgment

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

New Health minister Chiwenga faces tall order

6 hrs ago | 960 Views

Zanu-PF youths chide Malema

6 hrs ago | 479 Views

Woman faces $250k adultery lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 1060 Views

2 die in anthill collapse

6 hrs ago | 995 Views

Mnangagwa cannot be safe, says Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 2453 Views

Could a hashtag help achieve in Zimbabwe what protests have failed to do?

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Sangomas in soup for defying lockdown regulations

6 hrs ago | 454 Views

Inclusive dialogue can save Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

'Poverty could bring back machete gangs'

6 hrs ago | 234 Views

Ongoing 'keyboard war' against Mnangagwa's Govt doomed to fail

6 hrs ago | 506 Views

Bulawayo records second highest Covid-19 deaths

6 hrs ago | 574 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointments

6 hrs ago | 1256 Views

'US sanctions on Tagwirei wrong and devoid of logic'

6 hrs ago | 713 Views

Ruling on NetOne chief's firing reserved

6 hrs ago | 204 Views

Ex-Zinara boss cleared of corruption

6 hrs ago | 308 Views

Stanbic enhances FCA digital banking

6 hrs ago | 417 Views

Mnangagwa to inspect roadworks

6 hrs ago | 498 Views

Law on anti-Zimbabwe lobbying on cards

6 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mnangagwa's address of the nation inhumane: MDA leader

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

Citizens face challenge in their quest coinciding with Zanu PF faction

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa follows his voters wishes: ZmFirst

7 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Zinasu condemns the persecution of students

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

Juvenile on the run after killing mate

7 hrs ago | 773 Views

Zanu PF government's conduct is smuggling 'outrage porn' into the public sphere.

7 hrs ago | 512 Views

'As elected leader, I will bring prosperity' insist Mnangagwa - failed precisely because you rigged and are illegitimate

7 hrs ago | 758 Views

A call for more blood shed?

8 hrs ago | 964 Views

Silly protest threats must stop! Covid-19 is Real

8 hrs ago | 408 Views

Zim signs US$3.5bn White Settler Farmer Deal! Betrayal of Chimurenga!

8 hrs ago | 322 Views

South Africa parliament to debate Zimbabwe human rights abuses

21 hrs ago | 7642 Views

'Malema struggling for significance,' says ZANU-PF Youth League

21 hrs ago | 2502 Views

Ngarivhume distances self from twitter account

21 hrs ago | 4886 Views

Fuel prices rise

21 hrs ago | 3130 Views

Dr Parirenyatwa appointed acting Zanu-PF secretary for health

21 hrs ago | 3594 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days