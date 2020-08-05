Now that you have compensated white farmers, pay US$100 billion for Matabeleland genocide

Opinion / Columnist

Now that the government of Zimbabwe has finally signed a deal to pay white famers US$3,5 billion as compensation for their farms that it grabbed, we remind it to dig deeper into the same pocket and pay its other bill of US$100 billion compensation for Matabeleland genocide it committed between 1980 and 1987.It is not only white people that you have wronged. You have also committed unforgivable and unforgettable sins in Matabeleland where you have murdered, raped, looted and plundered. Now it is time to pay.The amount will cover Matabeleland genocide, illegal occupation of Matabeleland, gross abuse of Matabele people, properties in the form of houses, businesses and cars that were forcefully taken from Matabeles living in Harare by Zanupf Youth Brigade and Zanupf Women's league led by Sally Mugabe in 1984 and 1985. Also over 100 000 homes that were burnt down in Matabeleland by the National Army 5th Brigade, people who lost their livelihoods and jobs due to maiming and displacements, looting and plundering of Matabeleland resources from 1980 to date.Due to the fact that Matabeleland genocide was plotted and carried out by the government of Zimbabwe, the current and future governments of the same country shall continue paying the reparations regardless of which party would be ruling until the dept is fully paid.This article would not serve its full purpose if the government of Zimbabwe is not reminded of the Notice of Demand for the Restoration of Matabeleland State.The Zimbabwe government under President Robert Mugabe was served with the notice in 2015 by the President of MLO Cde Paul Siwela on behalf of MLO.The follow up letter with the notice attached was sent to Emmerson Mnangagwa as soon as became the official President of Zimbabwe in 2018.To demonstrate the urgency with which MLO treats this issue, MLO President Cde Paul Siwela sent a reminder to the President of Zimbabwe via his official email early this year and last month through his official twitter handle.But it seems Emmerson Mnangagwa is too scared to respond or does not understand the depth of Matabele anger over the genocide suffered at his hands and his comrades in crime.We remind him, he has no choice but commit the Zimbabwe government to pay.All foreign governments and multi-national organizations, the general public and the business community that has invested in Matebeleland territory must exercise extreme caution as their licenses shall be subject to cancellation in due course and their operations affected by this Notice in one way or the other.After all , the constitution of Zimbabwe would soon be null and void and unenforceable within the borders of the territory of Matebeleland .With this Notice, everyone has been warned to exercise due diligence when engaging the Zimbabwe government on anything offered that resides or domiciled within the boundaries of the territory of Matebeleleland as defined by the Jameson Line of June 1891 that formalized and legalized the boundary between Matebeleland territory and Zimbabwe territory to avoid future disappointments and no further warnings shall be issued by M.L.O.Regrettably, those who will buy the lies and assurances or guarantees from the Zimbabwe government contrary to this Notice shall run the risk of losing their investments or properties without compensation when the new government of The Republic of Matebeleland takes effect under the leadership of Matebeleland Liberation Organisation ie M.L.O. in due course.We implore all Matabeles to join hands with MLO to fight for our freedom.We need to unite and kick the government of Zimbabwe out of Matabeleland. We need to unite and kick out genocide, oppression, rapists, Shona domination, coups marginalisation, tribal hatred and corruption out of Matabeleland.Izeno kungemazwi!Israel DubeMLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs