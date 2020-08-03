Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

A call for more blood shed?

8 hrs ago | Views
The netizens of Zimbabwe caused an uproar on twitter as they united against ZANU PF. This led the president of Zimbabwe to call for a media conference in a panicked response to address the nation. As such, his speech left much to be desired, because no man joe issues were addressed except for one.

It is laughable that any person that openly disagrees with the way ZANU PF govern the country is to be labelled a terrorist. This would extend beyond the opposition and In fact include a lot of citizens of the country to be put in to this category of 'dark forces' and 'bad apples'. On top of extreme measures such as arresting, torturing and even killing civilians to suppress their rights to free speech. They have become so deluded and self absorbed in their ill-gotten wealth that they do not care about what the ordinary Zimbabwean must got through to survive a day in Zimbabwe.

If anyone is a terrorist, it is Mnangagwa and his cronies because they carry the blood of innocent people they have killed over the years. The sheer terror he has unleashed on the streets and in people's is terrifying.

How can an ordinary citizen keep quiet when basic necessities such as health care, food and unbiased judicial system have not been available to most of the nation? Every human being should be able to freely express themselves especially if their livelihood is at stake.

Anesu Munyama
MDC UK





Source - Anesu Munyama
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangawa's controversial baker reported to ZACC for stealing Bulawayo maize

29 mins ago | 163 Views

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail by High Court

1 hr ago | 1385 Views

BREAKING: Another top CIO Boss dies

2 hrs ago | 5357 Views

Kazembe Kazembe and police Boss Godwin Matanga sucked in human rights abuses

3 hrs ago | 1594 Views

WATCH: South Africa's ANC takes Mnangagwa head on over human rights abuses

3 hrs ago | 2683 Views

Dead Zanu-PF funder removed from US sanctions list

3 hrs ago | 1435 Views

Mnangagwa launches tourism strategy

3 hrs ago | 438 Views

'Chiwenga best hands to cure ailing health sector'

3 hrs ago | 995 Views

BREAKING: Chris Mutsvangwa tests Coronavirus positive

3 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Zanu PF burns as bosses fight

6 hrs ago | 6600 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on opposition

7 hrs ago | 3572 Views

Doctors, nurses hail Chiwenga appointment

7 hrs ago | 6251 Views

Charge against Mphoko vague and embarrassing, says Magistrate

7 hrs ago | 3494 Views

Beer brawl turns fatal

7 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Zimbabwe Govt has neglected ZPRA ex-combatants

7 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Hunger stalks Plumtree villagers

7 hrs ago | 629 Views

Former AAG deputy president petitions JSC over court judgment

7 hrs ago | 386 Views

New Health minister Chiwenga faces tall order

7 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Zanu-PF youths chide Malema

7 hrs ago | 499 Views

Woman faces $250k adultery lawsuit

7 hrs ago | 1116 Views

2 die in anthill collapse

7 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Mnangagwa cannot be safe, says Jonathan Moyo

7 hrs ago | 2597 Views

Could a hashtag help achieve in Zimbabwe what protests have failed to do?

7 hrs ago | 459 Views

Sangomas in soup for defying lockdown regulations

7 hrs ago | 471 Views

Inclusive dialogue can save Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 336 Views

'Poverty could bring back machete gangs'

7 hrs ago | 245 Views

Ongoing 'keyboard war' against Mnangagwa's Govt doomed to fail

7 hrs ago | 524 Views

Bulawayo records second highest Covid-19 deaths

7 hrs ago | 601 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointments

7 hrs ago | 1319 Views

'US sanctions on Tagwirei wrong and devoid of logic'

7 hrs ago | 749 Views

Ruling on NetOne chief's firing reserved

7 hrs ago | 213 Views

Ex-Zinara boss cleared of corruption

7 hrs ago | 329 Views

Stanbic enhances FCA digital banking

7 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mnangagwa to inspect roadworks

7 hrs ago | 519 Views

Law on anti-Zimbabwe lobbying on cards

7 hrs ago | 272 Views

Mnangagwa's address of the nation inhumane: MDA leader

7 hrs ago | 910 Views

Citizens face challenge in their quest coinciding with Zanu PF faction

7 hrs ago | 466 Views

Mnangagwa follows his voters wishes: ZmFirst

8 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Zinasu condemns the persecution of students

8 hrs ago | 190 Views

Juvenile on the run after killing mate

8 hrs ago | 783 Views

Zanu PF government's conduct is smuggling 'outrage porn' into the public sphere.

8 hrs ago | 519 Views

'As elected leader, I will bring prosperity' insist Mnangagwa - failed precisely because you rigged and are illegitimate

8 hrs ago | 782 Views

Silly protest threats must stop! Covid-19 is Real

8 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zim signs US$3.5bn White Settler Farmer Deal! Betrayal of Chimurenga!

8 hrs ago | 326 Views

South Africa parliament to debate Zimbabwe human rights abuses

21 hrs ago | 7753 Views

'Malema struggling for significance,' says ZANU-PF Youth League

22 hrs ago | 2516 Views

Ngarivhume distances self from twitter account

22 hrs ago | 4923 Views

Fuel prices rise

22 hrs ago | 3143 Views

Dr Parirenyatwa appointed acting Zanu-PF secretary for health

22 hrs ago | 3616 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days