Opinion / Columnist
Sangomas in soup for defying lockdown regulations
7 hrs ago | Views
THREE traditional healers based in Mvurwi are in soup for defying lockdown regulations.
The matter came to light at Guruve Magistrates' Court yesterday when Phenias Gweshe (42), Evance Tauni (23) and Douglas Mandishona (37) appeared before magistrate Geraldine Mutsotso.
The State led by Albert Mazhindu alleged that on August 2, the trio gathered 173 people at their shrine and police officers were informed of the gathering, leading to their arrest.
The traditional healers said they were conducting cleansing ceremonies at the shrine.
They were remanded out of custody to tomorrow for trial.
The matter came to light at Guruve Magistrates' Court yesterday when Phenias Gweshe (42), Evance Tauni (23) and Douglas Mandishona (37) appeared before magistrate Geraldine Mutsotso.
The traditional healers said they were conducting cleansing ceremonies at the shrine.
They were remanded out of custody to tomorrow for trial.
Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.