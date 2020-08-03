Latest News Editor's Choice


Sangomas in soup for defying lockdown regulations

THREE traditional healers based in Mvurwi are in soup for defying lockdown regulations.

The matter came to light at Guruve Magistrates' Court yesterday when Phenias Gweshe (42), Evance Tauni (23) and Douglas Mandishona (37) appeared before magistrate Geraldine Mutsotso.

The State led by Albert Mazhindu alleged that on August 2, the trio gathered 173 people at their shrine and police officers were informed of the gathering, leading to their arrest.

The traditional healers said they were conducting cleansing ceremonies at the shrine.

They were remanded out of custody to tomorrow for trial.

Source - newsday
