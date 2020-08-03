Opinion / Columnist
Kazembe Kazembe and police Boss Godwin Matanga sucked in human rights abuses
The #ZimbabweanLivesMatter campaign has put Zimbabwe's internal security enforcers under scrutiny. The government is accused of abusing and stifling citizens human rights and liberties.
The world has turned its focus to Emmerson Mnangagwa as the head of the state and government. However, the head of state and government cannot be sued nor held liable for Human rights abuses.
The Minister of Home Affairs is charged with keeping citizens safe in Zimbabwe. The onus is upon the Minister of Home Affairs, therefore he should be held liable for Human rights abuses, abductions and torture.
Kazembe Kazembe's stint as Home Affairs Minister has been riddled with daring abductions, torture, human rights abuses and international scrutiny.
The United Nations and the world at large had given the new dispensation a chance to reform and prove its commitment towards protecting human rights and civil liberties.
The new dispensation took a turn for the worst when Kazembe Kazembe was appointed Minister of Home Affairs. His first order of business was the forged arrest of MDCA MP Joanna Mamombe and others. The Minister of Home Affairs came out and openly ridiculed the arrest, abduction and torture claims. The clumsy arrest, abduction and torture of an MP attracted international scorn. As far as the international community is concerned Kazembe Kazembe is the minister who presided over the abduction and torture of an opposition member of Parliament. Emmerson Mnangagwa as Head of the Executive had his name and reputation irreparably damaged by the Joanna Mamombe saga.
The Joanna Mamombe saga cost Energy Mutodi his job after he came out to spin the narrative to save Kazembe Kazembe and the government. President Mnangagwa fired Mutodi for commenting and defending Kazembe Kazembe. Barely a week later Kazembe Kazembe came out and read the same script which got Mutodi relieved of his duties.
The Ministry of Home Affairs is now prosecuting Joanna Mamombe and her colleagues while the international community is giving them awards. The optics are not in favour of the government which now faces an uproar over its treatment and handling of citizens. This uproar comes in the form of a Zimbabwean Lives Matter tag which has gone global. This hashtag is now louder than any propaganda that could ever come out of Kazembe Kazembe or SB Moyo.
The Minister of Home Affairs is responsible for the safety and protection of citizens. Under Kazembe Kazembe the Home Affairs portfolio and all its Arms have been the worst perpetrators of human rights abuses.
Recently the Ministry of Home Affairs through its Arms abducted and tortured young Tawanda Muchehiwa.
The Ministry of Home Affairs overstepped its mandate and went into apartheid mode during the 31 July protests. Innocent civilians such as Mduduzi Mathuthu's sister, his nephew Tawanda paid the price for a crime that was never committed.
Kazembe Kazembe and Godwin Matanga have brought the Ministry of Home Affairs into disrepute, they have prejudiced the citizens of their civil liberties and human rights. The taxpayer who pays for Kazembe Kazembe and Godwin Matanga's luxuries can no longer live in peace. The men and women they pay through taxes to keep them safe are now abusing them, torturing and abducting their elected representatives.
Source - Alex Muzuva
