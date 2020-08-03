Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

ZANU PF shows ANC the middle finger

8 hrs ago | Views
ZANU PF takes exception to the utterances that have been attributed to Cde Ace Magashule, the Secretary-General of the ANC where he appears hoodwinked by those seeking to destabilize Zimbabwe through peddling social media falsehoods.

As revolutionary sisters, it has never been in our tradition to censure a fellow revolutionary movement or Leaders using megaphone approaches, more so when such utterances are misinformed and baseless to say the least. Different countries have employed different measures and tactics to enforce #Covid19 imposed lock-downs on a non-compliant public.

We have seen on social media South African soldiers beating up people ruthlessly using feasts and sjamboks while in some regrettable circumstances, we have seen them spraying rubber bullets on their citizens resulting in serious injuries and deaths, to the extent that it has been reported members of the SANDF killed 8 non-compliant citizens in the streets but we have not uttered a word in public despite President Mnangagwa being the Chair of the Sadc Troika the security organ of the regional body.

We have watched Marikana killings that are unprecedented since the turn of the millennium by Government forces but we have sought to respect South Africa's right to deal with their own matters internally. We however are taken aback by these latest irresponsible utterances by Cde Magashule, who by all means should have sought clarifications from his counter-part Dr Obert Mpofu, the Secretary of Admin for ZANU-PF.

Honestly, for the ANC or Magashule to rely on a fortune seeking organisation like Tajamuka or faceless social media posts is disturbing as it is shocking. We have seen our people suffering from xenophobic attacks with some ANC leaders spreading hostile messages that are xenophobic but we have sought to address that diplomatically. We deserve respect for once!
Source - ZANU PF
