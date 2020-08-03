Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF's shamelessness know no bounds

5 hrs ago | Views
IT cannot get any worse than this, 40 years after independence, the Zanu-PF government wants to expurgate political parties in what is clearly a push towards a one-party State.

On Wednesday, the government announced that political parties should be placed under a uniform code of conduct where "hate speech" is defined by the ruling party mandarins.
The proposal is to put up legislation and a code of conduct to regulate

the operations and conduct of all political parties and that 'campaigning against one's country' shall be legislated at law and criminalised.

Laws are also to be "strengthened to include elements that foster tolerance, equality and social cohesion among Zimbabweans" as well as prohibit hate speech by public officials, media houses and citizens in public spaces.

The recommendations, which government claims were made by the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission, have no place in a democracy and are tantamount to taking Zimbabwe back to the Stone Age. Mr President, why are you so afraid of your people? The long and short of the proposals indicate a desperate regime that wants to silence all voices.

They did it through unleashing terror on innocent protesters, journalists and activists across the country in the week leading to the July 31 protests and shamelessly, they now want a law to criminalise free speech, assembly and all freedoms.

Labelling people terrorists is not "love speech" and all the hate is coming from the corridors of the ruling Zanu-PF party offices through President Emmerson Mnangagwa and acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa.

Actually, Chinamasa's rants betray his frustrations after he failed to land a Cabinet post he so desperately wanted to shore up his waning fortunes. It's not surprising why he has personalised all his party arguments to his reputation's detriment.

You don't need a law to stop hate speech. Zanu-PF leaders must lead by example, but then, they are incapable of anything coherent so they resort to the bush tactics to muddy the waters and smear everybody in sight with mud.

We have witnessed arbitrary arrests of activists and citizens of late and hundreds of them now are staying in the bush, fleeing the regime and its actors who are pursuing them like common criminals for expressing their disgruntlement.

The reality is people are suffering, hungry, desperate and hopeless and the Zanu-PF leadership is bereft of ideas, solutions or hope. So, they resort to harassing those that point out their weaknesses and grand State looting heists.

People are saying they can't breathe from corruption, mismanagement of public funds, hunger and beatings by the State. It cannot be criminal to point out that you are leading this country down the wrong path.

The situation has been made worse by the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, whose funds are being looted by the leadership which has so far proffered no solutions or plan. Now, seeking to silence the people for speaking out against the rot simply shows a party and leadership gravely out of touch and whose greed and cruelty knows no bounds.

For some reason, Zanu-PF and its leadership are happier on a muggy, soggy outfield on a foggy night to obscure its thievery and wretchedness. But Zimbabweans know that the sun will always come out tomorrow. Zanu-PF must decide how it wants to be seen when the sun comes out. The world is watching and the party and its leadership are not spinning their way out of this smog.



Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

George Charamba exposed by Trevor Ncube's newspaper

7 mins ago | 12 Views

PHOTO: Mnangagwa dumps expensive jet...uses Air Zimbabwe

55 mins ago | 471 Views

SADC called to intervene in Zimbabwe's crisis

2 hrs ago | 1331 Views

WATCH:South Africa police fire rubber bullets at Zimbabwean protestors

3 hrs ago | 3818 Views

Mnangagwa's wife sends special message to Zimbabwean women

4 hrs ago | 1358 Views

SADC praises Mnangagwa's leadership

4 hrs ago | 4042 Views

Covid-19 grounds Mnangagwa's ministers

5 hrs ago | 3397 Views

Tagwirei business empire faces tough times

5 hrs ago | 3194 Views

Zimdollar return premature, says Gono

5 hrs ago | 3675 Views

Strong institutions needed in fight against corruption

5 hrs ago | 359 Views

Mnangagwa's two-year rule: The verdict is 'total disaster'

5 hrs ago | 1448 Views

GNU best way out of Zimbabwe crisis

5 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Mozambican govt begs Zimbabwe for military rescue

5 hrs ago | 1811 Views

Fresh details emerge in Noic pipeline saga

5 hrs ago | 768 Views

Region turns heat on Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2092 Views

ANC called upon to rely on credible sources

5 hrs ago | 511 Views

Ian Khama endorses #ZimbabweLivesMatter

5 hrs ago | 931 Views

Zimbabwe to be on the United Nations Security Council agenda

5 hrs ago | 1354 Views

Chamisa breathes fire

5 hrs ago | 4836 Views

COVID-19 wrecks Mpilo Hospital

5 hrs ago | 794 Views

Bulawayo city blames KSB pumps

5 hrs ago | 272 Views

BCC yet to receive devolution funds

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mnangagwa's tone-deaf speech: A tutorial on 'how not to lead'

5 hrs ago | 409 Views

Residents stampede for subsidised roller meal

5 hrs ago | 290 Views

Charamba freaks out over 'racist' US sanctions

5 hrs ago | 506 Views

Zanu-PF squeals over Tagwirei sanctions

5 hrs ago | 740 Views

Wife kills hubby, torches corpse

5 hrs ago | 434 Views

Bosso mull sabotage charges against its CEO

5 hrs ago | 293 Views

Deputy Minister tests positive for Covid-19

5 hrs ago | 489 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dismisses crisis, implosion allegations

5 hrs ago | 171 Views

UBH still open to members of the public

5 hrs ago | 122 Views

Namibia to keep distance from Mnangagwa abuses

5 hrs ago | 389 Views

No pay for striking nurses

5 hrs ago | 601 Views

'Air Force of Zimbabwe survived sanctions through research, development'

5 hrs ago | 385 Views

Gumbura's rape jail sentence slashed

5 hrs ago | 818 Views

13 more Covid-19 deaths in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 287 Views

G40 fugitives in anti-Zimbabwe crusade

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mnangagwa suspends Gata, Zesa board members

5 hrs ago | 239 Views

Darkest force in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 3810 Views

Cost of under reporting covid-19 to look good - virus spreads to Zanu PF chefs too, no sacred cows

15 hrs ago | 3383 Views

Zimbabwean state capture

15 hrs ago | 3455 Views

Temba Mliswa backs General Chiwenga

18 hrs ago | 7084 Views

Wife bashes hubby to death, boyfriend implicated

18 hrs ago | 5243 Views

ZANU PF shows ANC the middle finger

18 hrs ago | 8841 Views

PHOTO: G40 Kingpins meets ANC top leaders

19 hrs ago | 10462 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs accused of plotting against Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 11009 Views

Zimbabweans reject political party regulation

20 hrs ago | 2366 Views

Zimbabwe records 118 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

21 hrs ago | 1935 Views

There is no crisis in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 5323 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days