Hopewell Chin'ono unmasked, as America slaps Tagwirei with sanctions

Kudakwashe Regimond Tagwirei was born on the 19th February 1969 in SHURUGWI, his father the late Phineas Tagwirei was a modest man ND A MEMBER OF THE Seventh Day Adventist church.Kudakwashe Regimond Tagwirei is a Zimbabwean commodity business person with extensive interests in the energy sector. He's the founder and current Chief Executive Officer of Sakunda Holdings Group.It is widely believed that Tagwirei has strong ties to prominent politicians in Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front as his company has been involved in government projects. Tagwirei founded Sakunda Holdings in 2005. He is again the chief executive officer of Landela Mining VenturesThe company is a joint venture partner in the Russian-led Darwendale platinum mine project. In October 2019, a statement issued by Great Dyke Investments (GDI), the company developing the mine, announced that Landela and Afromet JSC now have equal 50% stakes in the project. Afromet JSC is 100% owned by Russia’s investment and industrial group Vi Holding, which had spearheaded the Darwendale project since its inception in 2013. In July 2019, it was reported that Tagwirei possibly held about 30% shares of one of Zimbabwe's largest banks, CBZ Holdings.The American government has slapped Tagwirei and his companies and all those who trade with his company with sanctions. This means Tagwirei is not allowed to trade or do any business with America or its friends. The effects of such sanctions is that his empire will collapse. This is not only a blow to Tagwirei or his company. We must consider that his companies brings a lot of income to Zimbabwe and that a lot of foreign currency is generated by these companies. Like always the sanctions will affect the ordinary Zimbabweans who are employed by Tagwirei.Looking at the reasons given by America they are laughable, they charge Tagwirei for assisting the government of Zimbabwe and that he is corrupt. The American law they invoked provides that any individual who is judged to be or to cooperate with an enemy of the state will be sanctioned, The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of the Treasury administers and enforces economic and trade sanctions based on US foreign policy and national security goals against targeted foreign countries and regimes, terrorists, international narcotics traffickers, those engaged in activities related to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, and other threats to the national security, foreign policy or economy of the United States. OFAC acts under Presidential national emergency powers, as well as authority granted by specific legislation, to impose controls on transactions and freeze assets under US jurisdiction. Many of the sanctions are based on United Nations and other international mandates, are multilateral in scope, and involve close cooperation with allied governments.The question one has is that is it a crime to work with the Zimbabwean government. Zimbabwe has an embassy in the UK and several American companies are working with Zimbabwe. Why would America accuse Tagwirei of working with the enemy while they are working with the so called enemy? This is a clear hypocrisy and indeed Tagwirei has been used as a scape goat.Zimbabwe has always said the demonstrations planned was an American project. This has been shown by America sanctioning Zimbabwe indirectly. The sanctions put on Tagwirei are simply a tip of the iceberg. It is nauseating that you see some Zimbabweans celebrating such a cruel inhuman intimidatory move by America. The Americans have realised that their plan to unlawfully remove Mnangagwa has been foiled. They now flood the social media with a narrative that Zimbabwe is in a boiling point.We must note that during the Blck Lives Matter demonstrations over six thousand protestors were arrested and many are still in American prisons. Yet Zimbabwe has only arrested few perpetrators of the illegal regime change demonstration. One of them Hopwell Chinono has shown that he is an American Agent. He singled Tagwirei in his campaign against Mnangagwa and few days later Tagwirei is sanctioned by America. It is a shame that Tagwirei was not charged or convicted of any wrongdoing, yet he bears the brunt of the American bullying tactics. This shows that Hopewell Chinono is not just a simple journalist, he is a high-powered American Agent and it is a pity that he managed to infiltrate the investigators in ZACC. The most painful thing is that our government is too soft in matters of treason and espionage.One wonders ho Hopewell Chinono knows all things which happens in the office of ministers. It is true that he has his informers in ZACC and many government offices. He must not be treated as a simple journalist. He is so powerful that what he writes America will act on it. The arrest of Chin’ono embarrassed America so they unleash their evil cruel weapon. For the few Zimbabweans who have been fooled into believing that Chin’ono is a simple innocent journalist please think twice. We have a dangerous man in our midst. You mess with Hopwell you mess with America.To understand this whole plot let us look at the history of OFAC The Treasury Department has a long history of dealing with sanctions. Dating back prior to the War of 1812, Secretary of the Treasury Gallatin administered sanctions imposed against Great Britain for the harassment of American sailors. During the Civil War, Congress approved a law which prohibited transactions with the Confederacy, called for the forfeiture of goods involved in such transactions, and provided a licensing regime under rules and regulations administered by Treasury.OFAC is the successor to the Office of Foreign Funds Control (the "FFC"), which was established at the advent of World War II following the German invasion of Norway in 1940. The FFC program was administered by the Secretary of the Treasury throughout the war. The FFC's initial purpose was to prevent Nazi use of the occupied countries' holdings of foreign exchange and securities and to prevent forced repatriation of funds belonging to nationals of those countries. These controls were later extended to protect assets of other invaded countries. After the United States formally entered World War II, the FFC played a leading role in economic warfare against the Axis powers by blocking enemy assets and prohibiting foreign trade and financial transactions.OFAC itself was formally created in December 1950, following the entry of China into the Korean War, when President Truman declared a national emergency and blocked all Chinese and North Korean assets subject to U.S. jurisdiction.The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is a financial intelligence and enforcement agency of the U.S. Treasury Department. It administers and enforces economic and trade sanctions in support of U.S. national security and foreign policy objectives. Under Presidential national emergency powers, OFAC carries out its activities against foreign states as well as a variety of other organizations and individuals, like terrorist groups, deemed to be a threat to U.S. national security. So going by this story how does Tagwirei pose any threat to the USA can Chin’ono please tell us.?. As a component of the U.S. Treasury Department, OFAC operates under the Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence and is primarily composed of intelligence targeters and lawyers. While many of OFAC's targets are broadly set by the White House, most individual cases are developed as a result of investigations by OFAC's Office of Global Targeting (OGT now this means if America had followed its own rules on sanctioning individuals they should have investigated Tagwirei and give him a chance to respond. Unfortunately, their investigator Hopwell Chin’ono had already done his part and the Americans gladly obliged.OFAC is headquartered in the Treasury Annex, located on the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Place, N.W., in Washington, D.C.In addition to the Trading with the Enemy Act and the various national emergencies currently in effect, OFAC derives its authority from a variety of U.S. federal laws regarding embargoes and economic sanctions.In enforcing economic sanctions, OFAC acts to prevent "prohibited transactions", which are described by OFAC as "trade or financial transactions and other dealings in which U.S. persons may not engage unless authorized by OFAC or expressly exempted by statute". OFAC has the authority to grant exemptions to prohibitions on such transactions, either by issuing a general license for certain categories of transactions, or by specific licenses issued on a case-by-case basis. OFAC administers and enforces economic sanctions programs against countries, businesses or groups of individuals, using the blocking of assets and trade restrictions to accomplish foreign policy and national security goals.Under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), the U.S. President is empowered during national emergencies to block the removal of foreign assets under the jurisdiction of the United States. That mandate is executed by OFAC by issuing regulations that direct financial institutions accordingly. OFAC publishes a list of Specially Designated Nationals (SDNs), which lists people, organizations, and vessels with whom U.S. citizens and permanent residents are prohibited from doing business.When an entity or individual is placed on the SDN list it can petition OFAC to reconsider. But OFAC is not required to remove an individual or entity from the SDN list. Two federal court cases have found the current Treasury/OFAC process to be constitutionally deficient.Tagwirei if he so wishes can challenge this oppressive draconian and dictatorial action taken by the United States. We must bear in mind that the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is a branch within the U.S. Department of the Treasury that administers and enforces economic sanctions primarily against countries and groups of individuals, such as terrorists and narcotics traffickers. So this tells us that a department has such powers to interfere with other countries.However Tagwirei As a consumer, have rights that protect him from incorrect information on his credit. He has a right to take America to court and sue them for abusing their power pretending to be protecting the general Zimbabweans.It is clear that the aim of the Americans is to use those who are willing to be used to destabilise Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is now under heavy attack on every aspect of foreign media. Zimbabwe is now being presented as a despotic nation. The way the press is talking makes it look like the country is burning.The irony of it all is that those pretending to advocate for human rights are prepared to kill millions of Zimbabweans only to save two agents. We need to unite as Zimbabwe and indeed we will win.Vazet2000@yahoo.co.uk