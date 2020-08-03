Escapees from quarantine centres are a danger to communities

Opinion / Columnist

People attending funerals should remain 50 - there goes the SI on efforts to contain Covid-19, being Africans, without enforcers, will this work? Despite knowing the dangers of unchecked proximity, how many of my people will practice 'absenteeism' from a village funeral?In communal lands, attending a funeral is a life long tradition and hand-me-down duty from yore. There are village 'books' in which attendance is clandestinely entered without fail, photographic memories are part of village wisdom.Failing to attend a funeral is considered 'part of evidence' that the absentee had a hand in demise of the departed.Worse still, on the unfortunate occasion of death in your family, attendance would be minimal. So, authorities must put in place enforcement arrangements so that funerals are not crowded otherwise, things will fall apart and infections will continue to rise.The masks, OMG! Talk of cloth necklaces. People are not putting on masks despite some of them having them. Coronavirus is real 'gore re furuwenza', let us be careful. As Africans, escapees from quarantine centres are getting away with murder, no one is reporting presence of such people in the village.The notion 'tozogarisana sei' is having the upper say, but, this is a matter of life or death.A relative border jumping from SA is given an iron grip handshake and a Russian bear hug, all caution thrown to the wind, kind of embracing death. If we listen to what health experts are saying, this disease you see today will be no more. Stop random visits, observe social distancing and wash hands with soap and water.Gossip is spoken and shared at close quarters, stop gossiping. Grapevine and rumours are spoken in hushed tones in the ears, stop rumours. Do not be the weak link, say no to spreading Covid-19.Thomas Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha.