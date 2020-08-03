Latest News Editor's Choice


Mask up so you can live to tell the tale

This Covid-19 respects no man, knows no class neither does it select who to infect on political grounds. Not even totems or religious denominations can save one, everyone can contract the virus, only following expert advise and masking up can save us.

Social gathering and strolling aimlessly can expose one to the virus. Dashing across the road to say hie to Mary or Nigel can be the last sprint for you, why take the risk?

Even powerful nations are in quandary as what to do next, the second wave seem to be in currency. Keep toddlers and those energetic kids inside, it's not the time for sleep overs and playing house.

Sharing drinks from one glass or bottle is not advisable neither is stubbing a cigarette for a friend to take a 'pull' to sooth that nicotine induced craving. This pandemic is spreading fast, only us can stop the spread.

Mask up and help stem the spread, the disease is hyper-contagious. At market places take precautions, consider everyone infected. Tiny tots are better left at home than strapping them to mothers' backs and moving about.

At the supermarket spare no time for shelf-shopping, just make your pick and leave. Be careful and live to tell the tale.

Thomas Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha.

Most Popular In 7 Days