Unity for power and development

In order to consolidate unity of our people as Zimbabweans, provincial names indicative of what tribe is found where are not helping bind the tapestry of oneness. Manicaland, Mashonaland, matebeleland, such names sound more divisive than unifying.Indeed devolution can be good for provincial development but that can be achieved without tribal connotations in the names. For example Mashonaland Central can become the Northern Province, Mashonaland West change to the North-West Province and same for Manicaland and Matebeleland provinces.Such a move would eventually help erase tribal regional identities, something intermarriages are already doing. Languages also play a pivotal role in the unity of a nation and interaction of its people.In Zimbabwe we have two major languages, Ndebele and Shona, with English being the business language. Minority languages have also received official recognition, with educators being trained to that effect. However, more could be done to promote proficiency and fluency in the two major languages countrywide by having them both taught at primary school level, thereby improving communication.Surely it's good to be multilingual but the irony of being able to speak Mandarin at the expense of Shona or Ndebele can not go unnoticed. Being able to speak the language of your hosts makes one feel at home anywhere.Zimboz in UK have no problem blending with people of the land because communicating is never a problem. A young boy visiting rural Nkayi from Dande for the first time can not easily make friends because of the language barrier.Same for a juvenile from Tsholotsho exploring Lower Guruve on debut excursion. Unity is power.Tondo. Mash. Central.