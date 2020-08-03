Latest News Editor's Choice


All we can do for now is take precautions

The Coronavirus continues to wreck havoc across world populations with no signs of slowing down.

Scientists the world over are busy in their labs trying to cross the T's and dot the I's  in an all out effort to find a vaccine. The infection and mortality rates show a dire situation, in the meantime all that can be done is take precautions and stay safe.

Word has it that Mbare Musika has registered a few positive cases, it's wise to avoid random movements, mask up and use sanitizers. Whilst all talk is on Covid-19, as the winter season bids us farewell, mosquitoes are 'sharpening their arrows' and filling their quivers in preparation for bloody encounters with humanity.

Malaria kills, it's time to stock up on mosquito nets, repellents and clearing clutter around homesteads. Unnecessary ponds and possible breeding places for these little vampires should be covered up to inhibit mosquito population growth.

Last year Mash. Central recorded some cases of malaria infections and  possibly with fatalities too. Prevention is better than cure. It's also important to mention that as the world grapples with the pandemic in our midst, Aids  has not left the world, people are still dying from it.

'Careless' living and Aids are good bed fellows, take care and live to see another day. On a parting note, let's be prayer warriors so that the Almighty God stops the plague and the wailing.

Thomas Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha.


Source - Thomas Tondo Murisa
