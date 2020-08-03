Latest News Editor's Choice


Help the nurses so they can help the sick

In rural areas health centres painkillers are a very essential necessity for pain management and treatment. The majority of patients visiting clinics countrywide are those who would otherwise be just in need of pain relief.

It is quite disheartening after walking long distances to the health centre seeking treatment for a throbbing headache, only to be told that they can not help you. The far out clinics are the 'first bus stop' for the sick seeking treatment and healing.

These centres are very busy places since rural populations are growing by the day. The dedicated health personnel out there have 'big hearts', let us help them so they can help the masses.

Working in rural Zimbabwe as nurses shows they are in the mould of Florence Nightingale, for them its a calling. May authorities help avail painkillers at rural clinics and similar centres. My three visits to Chinehasha Health Centre seeking relief from excruciating pain revealed an often stock out.

Whilst at the centre I met other sick people who had come all the way from Chideu, their effort in vain as we shared the same predicament, that of no pain killers. May the alumni, the who is who from Chinehasha area join hands with authorities in equipping our health centre.

Its noble to look back and help our folk.

Thomas Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha. Mash. Central.

Source - Thomas Tondo Murisa.
