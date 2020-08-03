Coronavirus may not go away soon

Opinion / Columnist

Shouting, even repeatedly, breaks no bones. Covid-19 cases continue to rise in numbers especially among returnees. People of my colour express affection through handshakes and hugs, can we please shelf the practice and observe social distancing.We may need to bid farewell to some of our cultural practices that are likely to promote spread of the deadly virus. In rural areas we still have some people in denial who continue to treat situations as normal.Handshakes and 'give me five' are still greetings of choice in some places, must one first lose a loved one for the message to get home? This plague may not be going away soon despite being on our wish list to leave us in peace quickly.Just like HIV/AIDS we must accept that we have a new bad kid on the block in the form of Coronavirus. Utmost hygiene and avoiding unnecessary crowding may help reduce new infections. Those masks may save lives, put on masks so you can see another day if not years.Indeed we must mourn with the bereaved but take precautions when attending funerals. Joyrides have come to an end, why take the risk when you can stay at home?Going for one-one with the boys is a goner, surely why not buy your 'liquid chicken' (beer) and drink at home to avoid new infections and reinfections? Better still, kick the habit and save that dinar and quid.On a parting note, may those tasked to distribute food aid do so fairly.Thomas Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha.