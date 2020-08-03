Latest News Editor's Choice


Do not be a statistic, stay safe

The figures on Covid-19 infections continue to rise and as if not to be out done, so are the fatalities. The lackadaisical approach by some rural folk on precautions against the disease may see the pandemic cascading into villages with dire consequences.

Some have masks but you see the masks hanging below the chin or on necks like necklaces. People now walk into shops without washing hands and some traders  have since done away with the buckets of water at entrances. Shaking of hands is still the greeting of choice with a few hugs here and there. This Coronavirus if not taken seriously may 'cull' many of our people.

A returning 'import' relative from Mzansi or Botswana quietly slips into the country and stealthily blends into communities with no one raising the red flag. Who is fooling who? Are we not shooting ourselves into the feet? Deaths as a result of Covid-19 may soon start occurrences in villages and satilite towns. Growth Points need monitoring, this is not an urban disease, everyone is in grave danger of contracting the virus.

Random visits and unsolicited invitations must stop, one more death is one too many. Indeed death is part of life but do we need to embrace it before due time as envisaged by our Maker? Rural shopping centres need to be on their guard if the pandemic is to be defeated. No to shaking of hands, no to sharing one calabash of beer.

Why visit watering holes if it means sharing? High fives at boreholes after a hot village gossip may be the last giggle for you. Stay safe, wash hands with soap and keep away from the hustle and bustle of crowds.

Do not be a statistic, figures are rising.

Thomas Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha.


Source - Thomas Tondo Murisa
Most Popular In 7 Days