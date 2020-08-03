Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Redefining Democracy, a Zimbabwean Rhetoric

1 hr ago | Views
Was it not Prof. PLO Lumumba who argued that, time limits are good things. No matter how good a dancer you are, you must leave the stage?

Looking back, the realization is overwhelming just how potent that statement was within the Zimbabwean democratic rhetoric.

The jubilation that filled the streets of Zimbabwe in 1980 when the country gained its independence was euphoric and well justified, after all it highlighted the end of the war and suffering of the marginalized black majority.

The people were filled with hope and excitement of the prospects of a better Zimbabwe for all, what a time to be alive, to witness history in the making.

Amandla! Ngawethu, the slogan chant echoed through the dusty suburbs and growth points that harboured the vast majority of Zimbabwean, as the promised land was finally in their hands, or was it?

Fast forward, 40 years on and the slogan chant has evolved to #ZimbabweanLivesMatter, did the Zimbabwean people win one war on repression only to find themselves smack bang in the middle of another? The rhetoric is out, You figure it out.

The currency of today's democracy in Zimbabwe is steeped in words like, bigotry, breach of peace, intentions to incite public violence and new terrorist threats according to the current president, Emmerson Mnangagwa who alleges that the opposition party MDC, under the leadership of Nelson Chamisa, is to blame for all these irregularities.

The brutality of the current junta government knows no end, gender or relations as prominent journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu was to discover. His involvement in exposing the rampant and explicit corruption within the government provoked immediate reprisal in the most eloquent way possible;

"WE SEE YOU, AND AS SUCH WE APPRECIATE YOUR EFFORTS"

This reprisal came three days later, after having fled his homestead in fear of his life, in the form of his 22-year- old nephew, allegedly found, badly injured, with extensive bruising, tissue and acute kidney injuries.

There has been an ongoing debate that the Zimbabwean crisis needs Zimbabwean people and that it can only be won by the united efforts of Zimbabweans, both locally and the estimated 4 million in the diaspora.

Unfortunately, as evidenced in his recent televised address, President Emmerson Mnangagwa made it clear that those in diaspora were working in league with foreign detractors, and as such the military would respond brutally and crush any emerging dissent with extreme prejudice.

His sentiments echoed, a rising fear and acknowledgement, that like the November 2017 ousting of Mugabe, the general atmosphere in the country was at boiling point, balanced precariously between the rising anger of the general Zimbabwean population baying for new leadership and President, Emmerson Mnangagwa's continued brutal military efforts to quell the dissent.

One thing is clear, democracy is dead in Zimbabwe and as the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter, gains momentum globally, it is just a matter of time before the smoke clears and the world learns on which side the coin of democracy lands.

Written by: Terence Q Ndlovu, currently residing in South Africa



Source - Terence Q Ndlovu
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Internet sensation Nkayi Maskandi Clopas Sikhosana's hit song

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe did not condemn Ramaphosa when Marikana massacres happened, says Chinamasa

41 mins ago | 203 Views

Mnangagwa to ignore rumblings

43 mins ago | 138 Views

Another long weekend for Chin'ono, Ngarivhume

43 mins ago | 66 Views

Chivayo not yet off the hook

46 mins ago | 80 Views

ZCC urges Zimbabweans to be masters of their own destiny

47 mins ago | 85 Views

Mliswa body-shames 'flat-bottomed' Zanu-PF rivals

48 mins ago | 219 Views

Biti's Civic society demands answers over US$18 billion debt

48 mins ago | 83 Views

Zesn presses for electoral reforms

49 mins ago | 36 Views

Border-lying communities get tough on returnees

50 mins ago | 54 Views

#ZimbabweLivesMatter Twitter revolution: Boots still needed on the ground

51 mins ago | 42 Views

What becomes of unwanted babies?

52 mins ago | 39 Views

Chin'ono barred from using 'spying' goggles

53 mins ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwean coach drags Chiefs to Fifa

54 mins ago | 39 Views

Leadership crisis puts Zimbabwe on international radar, again

54 mins ago | 73 Views

Essential service workers get subsidised mealie-meal

56 mins ago | 55 Views

'Ignore the rumblings of fugitives' - Mnangagwa

56 mins ago | 66 Views

Bosso release Prince Dube

57 mins ago | 58 Views

Bosso fans clear club's legacy debt

57 mins ago | 39 Views

Cabinet meetings go virtual

57 mins ago | 40 Views

My true prophets stand up against Covid-19

58 mins ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC unite against renewed onslaught

60 mins ago | 55 Views

Ian Khama regrets attending Mnangagwa inauguration?

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Why internationals visit Zimbabwe in peak tourist seasons

1 hr ago | 110 Views

The price of tribal politics in Zimbabwe is dangerous and costly: A warning to the people of Mashonaland once more!

12 hrs ago | 2905 Views

Corporate Governance and State Entities Decay in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 915 Views

Masarira pens open letter to Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 6137 Views

Do not be a statistic, stay safe

13 hrs ago | 840 Views

Mliswa turns to God on Chin'ono's case

13 hrs ago | 3868 Views

Civil servants push for another wage hike

13 hrs ago | 2695 Views

'Need new GNU, too polarised for democracy' argue Gono - bull, Zanu PF doesn't want democracy

13 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Mnangagwa tells Zimbabweans not to listen to G40 fugitives

14 hrs ago | 2578 Views

WATCH: PLO Lumumba calls for a GNU in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 3720 Views

FULL TEXT: Jonathan Moyo and Zhuwao's letter to ANC

16 hrs ago | 4883 Views

Peace begins with you

16 hrs ago | 809 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono and Jacob Ngarivhume sent to Chikurubi maximum prison

16 hrs ago | 3036 Views

Sex for sanitiser proposal backfires

17 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Cabinet rescheduled

17 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Venezuela condemns US sanctions against Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 499 Views

Mnangagwa's curfew times challenged in court

17 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Mthwakazi embarks on land audit exercise

17 hrs ago | 566 Views

Covid-19 regulations continue to be flouted

17 hrs ago | 557 Views

MDC mayor in questionable land deal

17 hrs ago | 495 Views

Credibility of Ramaphosa's Zimbabwe envoys under scrutiny

17 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers challenge regulated business hours

17 hrs ago | 505 Views

WATCH: Mukupe exposes South Africa journalist for not doing his homework

17 hrs ago | 1539 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono unmasked, as America slaps Tagwirei with sanctions

19 hrs ago | 4128 Views

South Africa plays an unofficial Big Brother to Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2482 Views

ZIMRA doesn't require proof of recent negative COVID-19 tests

20 hrs ago | 936 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days