My true prophets stand up against Covid-19

Opinion / Columnist

We watched crutches being thrown away, demons being driven out of tormented souls, was this real or stage managed and choreographed acts of deception?Later day flamboyant 'prophets' made us believe were the panacea to all human suffering and a heal all solution to human afflictions. How come the Coronavirus has sent them packing instead of them swatting the virus with the much acclaimed anointed oil?Anointed this, anointed that and the much coveted one~on~one with the man of God, seem to have buckled under the onslaught of the evil virus. All night vigils have failed to turn the tables against Covid-19, what shall we say about these gospelpreneurs? Children of God, word has it that false prophets shall come, exhibiting jaw dropping miracles, need I say more.PROPHETS Isiah, Jeremiah, Moses and more of their calibre were men of few words but faithful and of great integrity. Whatever they prophesied would come to pass without fail. Here we are today, God's power in a bottle, what habrucadabra science and ponzi scheme? Our God is a powerful and omnimerciful God, very faithful and never changes. Mammon is the 'god' of money, very deceiving, alluring and the root of all evil.May the true and real prophets stand up, not prophets of baal but true men of God. Body guards for men of God, kneeling down before man and not God? May we worship God in truth and Spirit, He can heal the land and open his gates of blessings much to our joy and comfort.Praise be to God.Thomas Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha.