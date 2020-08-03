Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwean coach drags Chiefs to Fifa

1 hr ago | Views
FORMER Warriors assistant coach Bongani Mafu has taken Botswana team Mochudi Centre Chiefs to Fifa in a bid to force the team to pay him outstanding salaries and bonuses.
Mafu was part of the Warriors technical bench when the team won the 2017 Cosafa Cup under Sunday Chidzambga.

The former Highlanders coach, together with Philani Mabhena have approached the world football governing body in a bid to recover over 571 000 pula (US$50 000) owed to them by the relegated Chiefs.

Reports from Botswana show that Mafu, who was earlier this year appointed head coach at Hwange, is owed P449 500 (US$40 000) for the 2016/17 season when he was the head coach of the club.

Mabhena, formerly with FC Platinum and How Mine, wants P121 000 (US$10 000) from the Botswana club which he served in the 2018/19 season.

He said he decided to escalate his matter to Fifa after exhausting all other avenues in an effort to get his dues.

"It is unfortunate my I had to engage a lawyer who took the case to Fifa after my former team Centre Chiefs failed to honour our termination agreement," he said.

Mabhena only spent six months at the club, leaving in January last year.

Mafu refused to comment on the issue, referring questions to his lawyers who were, however, unreachable.

Fifa has since ordered Chiefs to pay the two coaches their dues or face a transfer ban.

However, the reports from Botswana suggest that Chiefs are dilly-dallying on the matter and have asked for an extension to the deadline they had been given to pay.

They had been given until Thursday this week to settle the debt in full.

Botswana newspaper Mmegi quoted an unnamed Chiefs official saying "Chiefs is a community team so the executive committee on its own cannot deal with the matter without consulting the supporters. The committee has written back to Fifa to request time to meet with the members. The date of the meeting is yet to be announced as the committee awaits a response from Fifa on their extension request."

Club president Thapelo Tsheole was quoted by the same newspaper saying, "If you saw and read the letters from Fifa they clearly instruct us to treat the issue as confidential. So I will not give any comment. I can only say that we are dealing with the matter."

Fifa does not take lightly to cases of clubs refusing to pay their coaches and it is expected that the governing body will come down heavily on the beleaguered club.

In 2015, Fifa expelled the Warriors from the preliminary competition of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia after Zifa failed to pay an outstanding debt to former Warriors coach José Claudinei Georgini, commonly known as Valinhos.

Chiefs, the former Botswana league champions were relegated from the top flight in the 2018/19 season and are reported to be facing financial difficulties.

Another former Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu previously coached the team, and guided them to league glory.



Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Internet sensation Nkayi Maskandi Clopas Sikhosana's hit song

31 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe did not condemn Ramaphosa when Marikana massacres happened, says Chinamasa

1 hr ago | 415 Views

Mnangagwa to ignore rumblings

1 hr ago | 280 Views

Another long weekend for Chin'ono, Ngarivhume

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Chivayo not yet off the hook

1 hr ago | 157 Views

ZCC urges Zimbabweans to be masters of their own destiny

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Mliswa body-shames 'flat-bottomed' Zanu-PF rivals

1 hr ago | 427 Views

Biti's Civic society demands answers over US$18 billion debt

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Zesn presses for electoral reforms

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Border-lying communities get tough on returnees

1 hr ago | 95 Views

#ZimbabweLivesMatter Twitter revolution: Boots still needed on the ground

1 hr ago | 76 Views

What becomes of unwanted babies?

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Chin'ono barred from using 'spying' goggles

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Leadership crisis puts Zimbabwe on international radar, again

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Essential service workers get subsidised mealie-meal

1 hr ago | 81 Views

'Ignore the rumblings of fugitives' - Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Bosso release Prince Dube

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Bosso fans clear club's legacy debt

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Cabinet meetings go virtual

1 hr ago | 68 Views

My true prophets stand up against Covid-19

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC unite against renewed onslaught

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Ian Khama regrets attending Mnangagwa inauguration?

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Why internationals visit Zimbabwe in peak tourist seasons

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Redefining Democracy, a Zimbabwean Rhetoric

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

The price of tribal politics in Zimbabwe is dangerous and costly: A warning to the people of Mashonaland once more!

13 hrs ago | 2949 Views

Corporate Governance and State Entities Decay in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 929 Views

Masarira pens open letter to Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 6284 Views

Do not be a statistic, stay safe

13 hrs ago | 854 Views

Mliswa turns to God on Chin'ono's case

13 hrs ago | 3908 Views

Civil servants push for another wage hike

13 hrs ago | 2764 Views

'Need new GNU, too polarised for democracy' argue Gono - bull, Zanu PF doesn't want democracy

13 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Mnangagwa tells Zimbabweans not to listen to G40 fugitives

14 hrs ago | 2604 Views

WATCH: PLO Lumumba calls for a GNU in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 3760 Views

FULL TEXT: Jonathan Moyo and Zhuwao's letter to ANC

16 hrs ago | 4982 Views

Peace begins with you

17 hrs ago | 810 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono and Jacob Ngarivhume sent to Chikurubi maximum prison

17 hrs ago | 3062 Views

Sex for sanitiser proposal backfires

17 hrs ago | 2053 Views

Cabinet rescheduled

17 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Venezuela condemns US sanctions against Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 505 Views

Mnangagwa's curfew times challenged in court

18 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Mthwakazi embarks on land audit exercise

18 hrs ago | 574 Views

Covid-19 regulations continue to be flouted

18 hrs ago | 560 Views

MDC mayor in questionable land deal

18 hrs ago | 500 Views

Credibility of Ramaphosa's Zimbabwe envoys under scrutiny

18 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers challenge regulated business hours

18 hrs ago | 507 Views

WATCH: Mukupe exposes South Africa journalist for not doing his homework

18 hrs ago | 1554 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono unmasked, as America slaps Tagwirei with sanctions

20 hrs ago | 4149 Views

South Africa plays an unofficial Big Brother to Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2522 Views

ZIMRA doesn't require proof of recent negative COVID-19 tests

20 hrs ago | 938 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days