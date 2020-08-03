Latest News Editor's Choice


UMD condemns Mnangagwa's brutal crackdown on civilians

2 mins ago | Views
The UMD condemns in the strongest terms permissible the current wave  of abductions, brutality, torture, sexual abuse, suppression of freedoms and other human rights violations perpetrated by the State agencies. We are extremely concerned about the shrinking democratic space where freedom of expression has been criminalized as we witnessed recently the government attacks on journalists and political activists.

UMD is worried at the unprecedented increase of state sponsored brutality on civilians and political activists. We were moved as a party by Noxolo Maphosa's abduction, torture, sexual assault and sheer brutality which she endured merely because she is related to a person being political pursued. We wonder where the acting spokeperson of ZANU PF Mr. Patrick Chinamasa got the guts to lift a finger and point fingers to ANC failing to take responsibility on actions of his governing party which has failed to give citizens a peace of mind and enjoy their freedoms and human rights as enshrined in the Constitution.

Accordingly, we call upon ZANU PF led government stop its predictory attitude and must respect the constitution which gives and protect the freedoms and rights of Zimbabweans. People of Zimbabwe deserve to be treated with dignity even if they are alleged to have broken the law. It's worrying and touching at the same time to see those that should protect women abusing and brutalising them. We pray and hope the young woman in the name of Noxolo Maphosa will recover quickly and heal from the traumatic scenes she was exposed to. Lastly,  we call upon AU and SADC to act now, and call Zimbabwean government to order.  Indeed, the Zimbabwe lives matter.



Source - UMD
