'We want Zanu PF led GNU' ZCC doggedly insist - it's the curse we should never tolerate ever again

One of the most enduring legacy of Mugabe's Zanu PF dictatorship is that it has sired hundreds of thousands of copycat corrupt and incompetent dictators, all with trademark Mugabe mentality that they know best and the rest must listen and do as they dictate."It is commendable that President Ramaphosa has taken interest to respond to the situation in Zimbabwe, but South Africa can only do so much," said Kenneth Mtata said yesterday. He was commenting on reports that SA was sending two envoys to help find a solution to Zimbabwe's worsening economic and political crisis."We as Zimbabwean must shape our destiny together. Even if we get an envoy from heaven, if we are unrepentant, the envoy will go back empty handed."We know that you, Mtata and your fellow church leaders are "unrepentant" in that you have ignored the facts refused to listen to reason. What is more, we now know why!Kenneth Mtata is the secretary-general of Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC), one of many organisations, that has been calling for the formation of a Zanu PF and MDC Alliance led Government of National Unity (GNU) as the way forward. ZCC has completely ignored the historic fact that the two parties were in the 2008 to 2013 GNU that failed to implement even one democratic reforms hence the reason the country is still stuck with the corrupt, tyrannical and vote rigging Zanu PF dictatorship.I dare Mtata and his fellow church leaders to public endorse the July 2018 elections as free, fair and credible. None of these buffoons would dare because they know an election in which the regime failed to produce even something as basic as a verified voters' roll can never ever be free, fair and credible. Never!Of course, Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF cronies blatantly rigged the July 2018 elections. They have no democratic mandate to govern the country. They are illegitimate. It will be blasphemous, to say the least, to suggest God Almighty would ever want an illegitimate regime to rule even in a GNU!It is a measure of our church leaders' dictatorial arrogance therefore that they should ignore reason and are even purporting to defy an envoy from God Almighty in their determination to keep Zanu PF in office no matter what. Why?In his expose of corruption in Zimbabwe, Dr Alex Magaisa, special adviser to the late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai during the 2008 GNU, provided an answer to that question.Dr Magaisa listed some of the individuals and organisation who benefited from the 2007 to 2008 Farm Mechanisation Programme administered by the RBZ. The Bank bought farming equipment worth hundreds of thousands of US$ and the recipients paid the bank in Z$ at the official exchange rate which was hundreds of thousands time lower than the black market exchange rate. The Z$ was worthless, many did not even bother to pay the bank.Many of the individuals and organisation now campaigning to give the illegitimate Zanu PF regime GNU back door legitimacy are on Dr Magaisa's list or are on some other similar looting scheme.Farm Mechanisation Programme was just one out of the many programmes used by Zanu PF leaders, their cronies and associates including MDC leaders to loot the nation blind. Mugabe bribed the MDC leaders with ministerial limos, generous salaries and allowances, a US$4 million mansion for the late Morgan Tsvangirai, etc., etc. In return the MDC leaders threw reforms out of the window.Even the repeated nagging by SADC leaders and others to get MDC leaders to implement the reforms failed to get Tsvangirai and company to move one inch. MDC failed to implement even one reform in five years of the 2008 to 2013 GNU. Not even one token reform saw the light of day!"A Zanu PF led GNU is the destiny we want!" insist ZCC. We must to be bamboozled by corrupt leaders who have long stopped representing the interests of the ordinary people. A Zanu PF government or led GNU is the curse we must now fight to end if we are ever to escape from this man-made hell-on-earth Zanu PF has dragged us into!