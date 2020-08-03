Liberation war generation holding country to ransom, says Biti

Opinion / Columnist

MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti has bemoaned the continued dominance on national politics by politicians who fought the liberation struggle and still believed they should ride roughshod on other citizens.Biti was co-panellist during a Thursday SAPES Trust online Policy Dialogue whose focus was on "What will it take to reach a Settlement in Zimbabwe".The MDC top politician said the liberation war generation believed there was no Zimbabwe without them."We still have a few and the few are largely people in the military who participated in the liberation struggle, who feel that this is, us, thing and to use local language chinhu chedu," Biti said."That generation, the liberation generation is a challenge not just in the military but in the length and breadth of the country."We have a group of deranged individuals oblivious to the plight of Zimbabweans who are concerned with two things and two things alone the power retention agenda and two, state capture or corruption under Emmerson Mnangagwa (President)."This generation is a challenge not only in the military but in the length and breadth of Zimbabwe, it is a generation that is fighting a war that finished 40 years a go."Biti added, "It is a generation that is driven by an entitlement, is a generation that is driven by impunity, it is a generation that is driven by destructive mindset, it is a generation driven by a messiah mindset that we liberated you, we are your own Jesus, so there is no Zimbabwe without us."So it's a challenge that we face, it's a challenge that South Africa will face, it's a challenge that Namibia will face, it's a challenge that Mozambicans are facing, it's a challenge that Angolans are facing."It's a challenge that every country in Africa which has gone through a physical liberations struggle is facing."