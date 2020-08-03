Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe cannot be marketed, ED

1 hr ago | Views
President Mnangagwa was in Victoria Falls On Thursday trying to lure tourists into Zimbabwe to solve the economic disaster he has put the country in with his corrupt administration. The irony in his actions is almost funny were it not for millions of Zimbabweans who are living under US$1 per day.

It's like a king calling his neighbors for a feast when the neighbors can see his castle burning behind him. No tourists shall come to a burning state like Zimbabwe.
 
Tourism Growth cannot happen in a state with injustice, lawlessness and rampant corruption. Tourism growth will not happen in a country that is popular for human rights abuse.
Anyone who tries to practice democracy is abducted and tortured.

Fadzai Mahere and her six colleagues tried to peacefully air some concerns but they were arrested illegally to silence them.  Hopewell Chinono, Jacob Ngarivume and anyone who dares lift a lip against this regime are being subjected to all sorts of inhuman abuse.  Zimbabweans pay double taxes, some from their salaries others from the income tax remunerated by businesses to government and more from the two cents per dollar charged for any financial transaction. But none of that money goes to good use.

Infrastructure in Zimbabwe is in a deplorable state.  The roads are full of potholes, there is no water in the capital city for over a week now, garbage collection is none existent, most cannot afford electricity or  Internet data, all the basics that any tourist would expect to find in a country are missing in Zimbabwe.

Trying to market Zimbabwe for tourists is just like putting make up on a frog, it just won't work.

Source - Tawanda Muyeye
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZANU PF and Wrong Priorities

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Cannabis before sex can help men access a deeper level of intimacy, study finds

28 mins ago | 94 Views

Bloodbath looming in ZANU PF Mash Central as structures square off

56 mins ago | 377 Views

Zanu PF are obsessed with power retention, 'Chinhu chedu!' ranted Biti - hypocrite's own actions speak louder than ranting

1 hr ago | 285 Views

Masiyiwa calls for local community leadership in stemming the spread of COVID-19

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zimbabwe heroes' shrine sends clear message to the world - the country and people are not yet free!

4 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Counterfeit drugs poses threat to Covid -19 cure

4 hrs ago | 430 Views

ZLHR concerned about treatment of Chin'ono and Ngarivhume in prison

4 hrs ago | 868 Views

Zimbabweans' political consciousness now very high

4 hrs ago | 874 Views

Chiwenga's shock move: Details emerge

8 hrs ago | 13020 Views

Chamisa claims to be under siege

8 hrs ago | 4590 Views

Lawyer fears for Chin'ono's life

8 hrs ago | 2635 Views

UNcle Tom queries South Africa 'sham' envoys

8 hrs ago | 1799 Views

Heads to roll over Beitbridge fence

8 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Activist hounded over Mnangagwa song

8 hrs ago | 1613 Views

Online #ZimbabweLivesMatter campaign jolts Mnangagwa govt

8 hrs ago | 5823 Views

Charamba's photoshop claims are false

8 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Mnangagwa's rhetoric inflammatory

8 hrs ago | 462 Views

It is very much in SA's interest to ‘interfere' in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 270 Views

Liberation war generation holding country to ransom, says Biti

8 hrs ago | 364 Views

Why the blockages on people's rights?

8 hrs ago | 96 Views

Chiwenga's appointment cynical

8 hrs ago | 509 Views

White farmer compensation: A stunt that backfired

8 hrs ago | 517 Views

Why US$3.5bn deal for farmers is problematic

8 hrs ago | 507 Views

Zimbabwe: False narratives and false solutions

8 hrs ago | 309 Views

#Blacklivesmatter: Slavery and the church

8 hrs ago | 315 Views

NetOne crisis deepens

8 hrs ago | 1263 Views

Ingwebu Breweries turns the corner

8 hrs ago | 452 Views

Uproar over subsidised mealie-meal

8 hrs ago | 336 Views

South African Rand on the ropes as emerging market risks increase

8 hrs ago | 454 Views

Prince Dube France-bound

8 hrs ago | 551 Views

Ex-MDC MP seeks ConCourt judge appointment

8 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Chopper reunites Chimbetu siblings

8 hrs ago | 526 Views

Zimbabwean actress fulfilling Hollywood dream

9 hrs ago | 131 Views

MDC led Bulawayo Council in fire-fighting mode

9 hrs ago | 351 Views

Dabengwa foundation director hounded over Zanu-PF masks

9 hrs ago | 496 Views

Lone protestor freed

9 hrs ago | 325 Views

Chief Maduna and the liberation struggle

9 hrs ago | 343 Views

TelOne increases internet connectivity

9 hrs ago | 322 Views

Zimra denies mandatory Covid-19 testing claims

9 hrs ago | 134 Views

Mnangagwa blocks bread price hike

9 hrs ago | 726 Views

Mnangagwa blocks bread price hike

9 hrs ago | 314 Views

Chiwenga appointment illegal, says Veritas

9 hrs ago | 425 Views

Beyonce won't vote in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 262 Views

Schools to reopen when safe minister

9 hrs ago | 297 Views

'SA envoys welcome. . . Malema, Khama offside'

9 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Tony Blair courts Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 757 Views

'Mnangagwa still keen on western hugs despite rights abuse storm'

9 hrs ago | 139 Views

WATCH: African Union speaks on Zimbabwe's human rights crisis

9 hrs ago | 713 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days