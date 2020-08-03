Zanu PF are obsessed with power retention, 'Chinhu chedu!' ranted Biti - hypocrite's own actions speak louder than ranting

Opinion / Columnist

Tendai Biti and his fellow MDC leaders are hypocrites the same Lord Jesus warned against."The teachers of the law and the Pharisees sit in Moses' seat. So you must obey them and do everything they tell you. But do not do what they do, for they do not practice what they preach."They tie up heavy loads and put them on men's shoulders, but they themselves are not willing to lift a finger to move them." said Jesus. Matthew 23 verse 2 to 4.Parliament is our Moses' seat and as MP and former Minister of Finance, Tendai Biti has eulogised his hypocritical nonsense to no end."We still have a few and the few are largely people in the military who participated in the liberation struggle, who feel that this is, ‘Us thing!' and to use local language 'Chinhu chedu!'," said Biti."We have a group of deranged individuals oblivious to the plight of Zimbabweans who are concerned with two things and two things alone the power retention agenda and two, state capture or corruption under Emmerson Mnangagwa (President)."This generation is a challenge not only in the military but in the length and breadth of Zimbabwe, it is a generation that is fighting a war that finished 40 years ago."Biti was co-panellist on Dr Ibbo Mandaza's SAPES Trust online Policy Dialogue. Ironically, the topic for discussion was "What will it take to reach a Settlement in Zimbabwe".No one denies that Zanu PF thugs have held the nation to ransom but, more significantly and pertinently to the topic, it cannot be denied that Zimbabwe has had many golden opportunities to end the Zanu PF dictatorship and wasted them. During the 2008 to 2013 Government of National Unity (GNU) Zimbabwe had the best of these golden opportunities, it get out of jail card, and it was none other than our hypocrite Tendai Biti and his fellow MDC friends who wasted the chances.Of course, it is sheer hypocrisy to rant on and on about Zanu PF corruption and greed when the very people ranting failed to remove Zanu PF from power because they too are corrupt and incompetent.Indeed, Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF cronies will not be in power today was it not for Tendai Biti and his MDC Alliance friends who, by participating in the rigged July 2018 elections, gave credibility to the process and legitimacy to the result. What is more our certified hypocrites knew this too!In his Book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of Tyranny in Zimbabwe, Senator David Coltart, former MDC – Ncube Senator and Minister of Education in the 2008 GNU and now MDC A Treasurer General, gave details of how Zanu PF was flouting the electoral rules in the upcoming 2013 elections. It was clear Zanu PF was rigging the elections and yet none of the opposition candidates would do the common sense thing and withdraw from the race."The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn't now do the obvious – withdraw from the elections," wrote Senator Coltart."The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility."The ordinary Zimbabweans have risked life and limb to elect Tendai Biti and his MDC friends into power on the belief they will deliver the democratic changes the nation has been dying for, metaphorically and literally too. All pretence of MDC leaders fighting for free, fair and credible elections has disappeared after the party failed to implement even one reform during the 2008 GNU."It is a generation that is driven by an entitlement, is a generation that is driven by impunity, it is a generation that is driven by destructive mindset, it is a generation driven by a messiah mindset that we liberated you, we are your own Jesus, so there is no Zimbabwe without us," continued Tendai Biti.Actions speaks louder than words, especially when it is a two-faced hypocrite like Tendai Biti speaking. What MDC action is saying is: "MDC A is not fighting to end the Zanu PF dictatorship or to end Chinhu chedu! We are fighting to join the ruling elite, Chinhu chedu! and a share of the spoils!"Mugabe understood what Morgan Tsvangirai, Tendai Biti and the rest of the MDC leaders wanted and gave it to them; the ministerial limos, generous salaries and allowances, a US$4 million mansion for Tsvangirai, etc. etc. With their snouts in the feeding trough, MDC leaders forgot about the reforms for five years of the GNU.Mnangagwa allowed Tendai Biti, David Coltart and a few others to win 1/3 of the gravy train seats plus a share of annual Political Party Finance (Act) payout. Chamisa feels that his contribution to giving the vote rigging regime "legitimacy" deserves a bigger reward and has been demanding cabinet positions for himself and other MDC A leaders. Tendai Biti has been trawling for the Minister of Finance post, day and night for the two and half years!There will be no meaningful reforms to ensure free and fair elections implemented before the next elections, not as long as Zanu PF remains in power. However, it is almost certain that Zanu PF will implement reforms to create Leader of Opposition and Shadow Cabinet complete with the ministerial limos, generous salaries, etc.; just to be certain of a full house opposition participation in future elections regardless how flawed and illegal the process happen to be.It has not yet dawned on many Zimbabweans that Tendai Biti et al have failed to deliver even one democratic change in 20 years, 5 of which they were in power in the GNU. And worst of all, that they will never deliver free, fair and credible elections because they are now cooperating with Zanu PF to keep the status quo, for a share of the spoils of power.Ever since the 2008 GNU MDC leaders have been running with the povo hare whilst hunting with the Zanu PF hounds.The only reason sell-out MDC leaders still enjoy significant public support is because the Zimbabwe electorate is ill-informed, naive and gullible. Very few Zimbabweans understand what the 2008 GNU was about, even now with all the benefit of hindsight, for example. And so, they have failed to comprehend MDC leaders' blatant betrayal in failing to implement the reform and to appreciate the humongous and far reaching consequences of the betrayal.Zimbabweans have risked life and death for democratic change and all they ever got are two-faced and fasting talking hypocrites like Tendai Biti eulogising against Zanu PF corruption by day and sharing the spoils of power by night!