Ramaphosa must avoid blind camaraderie

2 hrs ago | Views
WHILE we applaud South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for finally summoning enough courage to confront his fellow comrade Emmerson Mnangagwa over human rights abuses in Zimbabwe, we just hope Pretoria's emissaries will measure up to the task and execute their mission in Harare without bias.

South Africa has played a similar role before through former President Thabo Mbeki after he was seconded by Sadc and we believe that commitment to end her neighbour's problems hasn't died down.

Although eyebrows have been raised over the composition of the team made up of former Vice-President Baleka Mbete and former Local Government minister Sydney Mufamadi, Zimbabweans remain hopeful that Ramaphosa will, for once, not be hoodwinked by either of the interested parties in the feud, but stand guided by the truth on the ground.

The misgivings over the closeness of the two to Mnangagwa can be enough grounds for suspicion, but it will be important for all political players to seize the opportunity and present a true picture of the current situation in the country to bring finality to the political contestations that have immersed us in this mess.

The team is encouraged to meet all stakeholders and stop the liberation party brotherhood which favours Zanu-PF as that would further inflame the crisis.

Zimbabwe has been in a crisis for over two decades now and Ramaphosa's special envoys should be guided by a genuine desire to resolve the problems facing their neighbour.

It's a fact that over three million Zimbabweans are in South Africa as economic or political refugees and the number is likely to swell if Ramaphosa's team glosses over the underlying problems that have kept Zimbabwe on the edge since the late former President Robert Mugabe's era.

And once Zimbabweans feel hard done by Ramaphosa, they will continue knocking on his door in droves, further straining his countries' social services.

The problems in Zimbabwe, whether political or economic, have a negative effect on South Africa, so a genuine solution is needed. It's no longer time for blind camaraderie.

Zanu-PF's perpetual denial of the crisis, the bulk of which is its creation, will not help the situation. Zanu-PF should swallow its pride and readily accept brotherly counsel from regional peers and global rights groups.

What we need is a permanent solution brought about by telling each other the truth, no matter how much it hurts.



Source - newsday
