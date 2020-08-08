Latest News Editor's Choice


People must free themselves from ZANU-PF chains

3 hrs ago | Views
To say our situation in Zimbabwe is not so different from the one Guatemala experienced is very wrong and lacks factual points.

The Zimbabwean government led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa must just do the right thing and listen to what the majority are saying. It is clear that we had election disputes in Zimbabwe stretching from the year 2000 when MDC led by the late Morgan Tsvangirayi started challenging the status qou.

Whenever the ruling party is cornered it quickly starts singing about Western imposed sanctions.

I have the feeling that sanctions will be removed when the Zanu PF government stops arbitrary arrests of political activists, abductions and torturing of opposition voices.

As long as we still record human rights abuses and fail to address such challenges, there will be economic embargoes.

We are already literally border jumpers and squatters in the foreign land because the people are running away from hunger, running away from the people whom they have voted and elected into the office and bad governance.

We need to break this silence and call to order our leadrship. Right now President Emmerson Mnangagwa wants to compensate white farmers who were displaced by the violent land reform by the same government.

Was there any broad consultation? This type of approach does not work. Where did the whites took the land from?  Did they buy it? Did they ask for it? Do they possess the title deeds.

I believe the land issue in Zimbabwe was done and dusted and there is no need to revisit it. We also need to look at what was agreed at Lancaster house and who breached the agreement?

President Mnangagwa is making a school boy blunder by offering compensation to these white farmers. All what we need is to review our foreign and domestic policies, offer those who are willing to farm in Zimbabwe and give them some land. We have plenty of it some that we are under utilizing.

No compensation is needed. We just need to offer any investor some land with good terms so that the nation in the end benefits too.

The IMF report identifies and cites misgovernance and corruption as the cause of Zimbabwe's malaise."

Yes people may want to argue that the United States has imposed targeted sanctions have affected the country's economic performance, I agree but Zimbabwe has the opportunity to re-address the problem and move forward.

I believe these narrowly targeted sanctions are directed to those who engage in corruption, violate human rights, and  undermine the democratic institutions and do not target the Zimbabwean people.

Those aiding, abetting and proping an oppressive brutal regime are the ones causing the suffering of most innocent Zimbabweans as they have self interests.

US sanctions are not impossed on Zimbabwe but companies and individuals in Zimbabwe who are supporting the harassment and beating of civilians who speak about bad governance.

The US -Zimbabwe trade and investment partnership is still alive and these US targeted sanctions do not prohibit trade and business between the two countries.

Zimbabwe should quickly start implementing Montlante Report,  political and economic reforms in order to attract international investment and trade to benefit the country.

Source - Leonard Koni
