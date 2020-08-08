Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa to cooperate with SA's envoys

1 hr ago | Views
PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa conferred with President Emmerson Mnangagwa before he appointed his two special envoys to Zimbabwe last week - amid allegations of human rights violations in the country - it has been confirmed.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba told the Daily News yesterday that Mnangagwa had "nothing to hide" - and would thus engage with Ramaphosa's envoys in an "open and transparent manner".

This comes after Ramaphosa appointed former South African vice president Baleka Mbete and ex-Local Government minister Sydney Mufamadi as his special envoys to Harare last week, "to identify possible ways in which South Africa can assist Zimbabwe".

"The two leaders (Ramaphosa and Mnangagwa) have been communicating and what you are seeing is a result of an agreement which they reached to send the envoys into the country to discuss various issues.

"That is how we do diplomacy. That is how it is done by following proper and clear channels.

"You don't stand on top of a roof and shout whatever you want to see happen and expect to see things being done your way. That is not proper diplomacy," Charamba told the Daily News.

He also dismissed the #ZimbabweLivesMatter movement which has attracted international attention, describing it as a "ghost movement with no tangible backing on the ground".

"We don't deal with ghosts on social media as the Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc). If I ask you today to touch the #ZimbabweLivesMatter movement, will you be able to touch it?

"Non-existent or ghost movements will not amount to anything or resolve anything. So, we deal with real human beings and real issues on the ground," Charamba said.

All this comes as the government is under huge local, regional and international pressure over alleged human rights violations, and a recent crackdown on government critics.

However, the government has dismissed the claims, saying that gory videos and images circulating on social media have been "doctored" to smear the image of the country.

"To set the record straight, there is no crisis or implosion in Zimbabwe. Neither has there been any abduction or war on citizens.

"Like any other country in the world, Zimbabwe has been enforcing Covid-19 lockdown regulations intended to safeguard and protect the lives of all citizens. Where necessary the law has been fairly applied.

"The deliberate attempt to smear the country's image is betrayed by the use of doctored images, old video clips and highly exaggerated claims on social media, all intended to paint a picture of a burning Zimbabwe," the permanent secretary in the Information ministry, Nick Mangwana, has said.

In the meantime, Ramaphosa's cautious intervention in the Zimbabwean crisis has got off to a rocky start, with the opposition warning at the weekend that they will not be railroaded to accept any deals that they disagree with, as had happened a decade ago when the country's unity government was put in place.

This came as well-placed sources in South Africa told the Daily News's sister paper, the Daily News On Sunday that Ramaphosa's surprise move to appoint the special envoys followed preliminary talks within his government and the ruling African National Congress (ANC) about how Pretoria could encourage national dialogue among Zimbabweans - including between Zanu-PF and some of its self-exiled former officials.

The opposition said on Saturday that they expect any dialogue that may take place as a result of South Africa's intervention to lead to comprehensive political and economic reforms - including sweeping changes in the country's security sector.

Tough-talking MDC Alliance vice president, Tendai Biti, also said they would not make the same mistakes that they made in 2008 when the MDC was forced into an uneasy coalition government with Zanu-PF, having won the hotly-disputed elections of that year.

"We now look forward to the agenda and the mandate of the team. We know Mufamadi very well from the time we negotiated the Global Political Agreement (GPA) in 2008.

"We are curious to know their mandate and how that will interconnect with Sadc and AU (African Union), because any mediation outside the two will be difficult because we need impartiality.

"We have not been formally approached, but we know it is the people of Zimbabwe who have made Ramaphosa to act.

"So, we cannot be ignored. Zimbabweans cannot be ignored," Biti told South African television channel eNCA.

"In 2008 we negotiated a very difficult agreement, the GPA, which focused on stability more than democracy - doing a disservice to the agenda of democracy. It skirted the issue of security sector reforms.

"This time around, anyone who wants to be involved with Zimbabwe must understand that the problems are structural and that they cannot be white-washed," he said further."Mufamadi must know that the task ahead is huge because Zimbabweans are not going to take anything short of respecting their will.

"So we emphasise democracy over stability because the former is the guarantor of the latter," Biti added.

At the same time, political analysts and the Church have also cast doubts on the latest mission to try and finally end Zimbabwe's worsening crises.

University of Zimbabwe political science lecturer, Eldred Masunungure, is among the analysts who have warned that Ramaphosa's mediation effort is likely to fail because the government does not accept that there is a problem in the country.

"Ramaphosa holds an important position as AU chairperson, and he has thus been forced by circumstances to act.

"He cannot afford to fold his arms when a neighbour is burning … this is also an indication that the continent has heard the cries of Zimbabweans and there is an appetite to act.

"However, the fact that the Zimbabwean leadership does not agree that there is a crisis makes it difficult for him. How does he proceed when their interpretation of the problem is running parallel?" Masunungure told the Daily News on Friday.

"The envoys will gather data from all stakeholders and what they will get in terms of the interpretation of the problem will most likely be contradictory and conflicting.

"They will compile their report and it will be up to Ramaphosa to say if there is a crisis worth mediation or not. But how to proceed will be a difficult task for him given that Mnangagwa's government thinks the crisis is being concocted by the opposition," he added.

Similarly, churches have also warned that SA's mediation efforts would not necessarily resolve the country's socio-economic and political problems if Zimbabweans did not take the government to task and speak with one voice.

The secretary general of the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC), Kenneth Mtata, said the solution to the country's long-standing problems could only come from Zimbabweans.

"It is commendable that President Ramaphosa has taken interest to respond to the situation in Zimbabwe. But South Africa can only do so much.

"We as Zimbabweans must shape our destiny together. Even if we get an envoy from heaven, if we are unrepentant, the envoy will go back empty-handed.

"What we are advocating for is a consensus model which can happen at the grassroots level, where there is an enlightened citizenry, at civil society level where we have churches, the media and different organised actors participating in agenda setting and the third level where political actors provide a consensus which allows for collaboration," Mtata said.

Source - dailynews
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'We must unite to fight against detractors'

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe not dollarising, says RBZ

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa vows will not relent on restoring democracy, fighting corruption

16 mins ago | 12 Views

African Union Chairperson talks tough on Zimbabwe human rights abuses

39 mins ago | 204 Views

Bob Mabena dies

46 mins ago | 252 Views

Job Sikhala's open letter to President Ramaphosa

1 hr ago | 280 Views

13 arrested along Limpopo River

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwe records 74 new Covid-19 cases

1 hr ago | 133 Views

An MDC Government Around 2025

2 hrs ago | 391 Views

People must free themselves from ZANU-PF chains

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

ZANU PF is not Zimbabwe - so there's no anti-Zimbabwe campaign!

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Can Ramaphosa force Mnangagwa to step down; that is all that real matter?

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

PHOTOS: Ramaphosa envoys to meet Mnangagwa and Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1227 Views

We remain a nation of heroes

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

South Africans want Ramaphosa to cancel special visas for Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Zanu PF battered in social media despite monopolising state media

2 hrs ago | 463 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's is a pig song by Malema goes viral

3 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Reporting Khaliphani Phugheni to big brother Israel Dube: here is a Ndebele calling Mnangagwa 'His Excellency'

3 hrs ago | 993 Views

Prisons dismiss Chin'ono , Ngarivhume discrimination report

5 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Chamisa's MDC spoils for bare knuckle fight

5 hrs ago | 2907 Views

Malema berates Zimbabwean youths

5 hrs ago | 1250 Views

New campaign targets 'looters diaspora children'

5 hrs ago | 2190 Views

Undeveloped stands divide BCC

5 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Zimbabwe activists decry ‘unprecedented clampdown' after arrests

5 hrs ago | 416 Views

Ramaphosa must avoid blind camaraderie

5 hrs ago | 567 Views

'Mnangagwa must walk the talk on corruption'

5 hrs ago | 642 Views

Mnangagwa told to stop harassing workers

5 hrs ago | 566 Views

Chamisa's supporters launch fundraising campaign in UK

5 hrs ago | 626 Views

Zimbabwean COVID-19 patients 'dying at home'

5 hrs ago | 787 Views

Zacc busts illegal diamond syndicate

5 hrs ago | 840 Views

Govt 'stuck' with council graft report

5 hrs ago | 235 Views

UN experts call for end of unilateral sanctions amid COVID-19 pandemic

5 hrs ago | 333 Views

Zenzo Moyo implores Prince Dube to be resilient

5 hrs ago | 326 Views

Alec Mudimu set for Uefa Champs League dance

5 hrs ago | 333 Views

'Zimbabwe govt does not tolerate abuse of citizens by uniformed forces'

5 hrs ago | 415 Views

Govt bans inmates' visits

5 hrs ago | 333 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume denied jerseys, food

5 hrs ago | 421 Views

Mnangagwa to address nation

6 hrs ago | 477 Views

Futility of wanting to reverse liberation rule in Southern Africa

6 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe govt dismisses fake travel notice

6 hrs ago | 354 Views

Biti lashes Khupe

6 hrs ago | 923 Views

Mangagwa's controversial baker panics

6 hrs ago | 4255 Views

SABC Boss Sophie Mokoena accused of receiving money from USA to tarnish Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 2821 Views

CIO Headquarters shutdown

7 hrs ago | 5956 Views

WATCH: Malema to support Zimbabwean youths in shutting down Musina border

8 hrs ago | 2015 Views

Swaziland political party condemns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 2193 Views

Kudu meat lands Guruve men in trouble

9 hrs ago | 804 Views

Kudu meat lands Guruve men in trouble

9 hrs ago | 538 Views

Ramaphosa's Zimbabwe intervention gets off to rocky start

21 hrs ago | 10704 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days