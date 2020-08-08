Matepatepa farming area needs good roads

Opinion / Columnist

Matepatepa farming area of Bindura is well known for tobacco and maize production, racking in the much needed forex and helping feed the nation.Places like Brutton, Lilstock and Chipa along the great Ruya River are about sixty kms from Bindura town but the road network is in a deplorable state.To call them roads would be a misnomer, paths would justify the description. Gullies on sides and in the middle of the passageways are the pattern throughout. Tobacco collection truck drivers must make a will before embarking on trips there, otherwise, it's advisable.Those traveling from Chideu to the area would do well with an amphibious vehicle when fording Ruya River.One has to negotiate about fifteen meters of waist high fast flowing water.A well packed kit-bag would be a handy companion in case of a night out on account of a breakdown. Provincial development starts with good trafficable roads and bridges. Devolution funds come to mind or else I am lost in a deep reverie in which Mash. Central leads and others can only follow, watch and drool.I travelled on the Chideu-Chipa road (path) last Saturday, the bakkie is still with the mechanic, missing bolts, broken bushes and squeaking all over. When starting it now sounds asthmatic, a cough, spatter and heavy puff. May authorities please attend to roads in Matepatepa farming areas of Mash. Central, farmers there are workaholics.A few relatives (remember Covid-19) gathered at Chipa for a private family function.Sanitizers, masks and social distancing were the order of the day and in fact, masks have become fashionable. The tete-a-tete was brief and soon after we were on the tortuous road back home.Would like to express my greatest gratitude to the few family members who made it and the current reigning head of the Murisa Clan (Baba Whitehead Murisa for a job well done.Not forgetting those who provided and prepared the exotic dishes. Aaah the 'Sahwira' what a comic guy, looked like a clown in his home made mask. The Salvation Army (Chaona Corps) graced the occasion, the couple of Captain and Leutenant made spirit lifting sermons, thank you.Back to fixing the truck.Thomas Tondo Murisa. Chiweshe.