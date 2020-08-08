Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

South Africa is in no position to help Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | Views
This week President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed former Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete and former Safety and Security Minister Sydney Mufamadi as special envoys to Zimbabwe.

Their reported brief is to help Zimbabwe resolve an allegedly unfolding human rights crisis. The move, while commendable, is just a public relations exercise and impulsive response to a deepening economic and political crisis that South Africa has long ignored.

It has failed to condemn human rights violations in Zimbabwe since violence erupted in the lead up to the June 2000 elections. Instead, it has chosen to hide behind diplomatic protocols, while offering Zanu-PF vital protection from intense scrutiny.

And it has repeatedly called on the EU and US to remove economic sanctions against government entities and officials, gladly oblivious to Zanu-PF's overwhelming tendency to disregard basic constitutional rights and flout the rule of law.

That aside, worse still, in times of crisis, South Africa has long treated Zimbabwe as a democratic ally and abdicated its erstwhile responsibility towards helping establish political and economic stability across the Limpopo River.

To be sure, the dubious Global Political Agreement brokered by former President Thabo Mbeki in September 2008 smothered an electoral win by Morgan Tsvangirai and forced Zimbabwe to endure nine long and wasteful years of former President Robert Mugabe's jaded, despotic and corrupt administration.

Far from helping an immensely popular MDC to power, Mbeki, with support from the ANC, helped a highly unpopular Zanu-PF enjoy a new lease of life.

This unwelcome and extremely uncritical support for Zanu-PF has not been restricted to South Africa.

It has filtered through to the AU and SADC, whose equally depressing and unflinching positions on Zimbabwe's right to independence from external reproach have been exceedingly regressive.

But while responding to widespread disapproval on social media, South Africa is now openly feigning concern for Zimbabwe's deplorable human rights situation.

But the violations didn't begin with the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter hashtag that went viral last week.

They didn't begin with Hopewell Chin'ono's arrest last month.

The political problems in Zimbabwe have been long been an indelible stain on Southern Africa's social and economic wellbeing.

So South Africa's decision to willingly intervene in Zimbabwe helps redirect attention from the endless and severe human rights transgressions committed by the Zanu-PF government.

It fends off possibly productive intervention from the SADC and AU, and deflates substantial opposition to Zanu-PF anarchy, through the grandiose projection of shuttle diplomacy.

And it really helps to safeguard and consolidate Zanu-PF's authoritarian rule.  

South Africa is unquestionably satisfied with backing a positively false impression of an emerging democracy in Zimbabwe.

There is no way South Africa would even challenge Zanu-PF to allow people to hold large, peaceful demonstrations.

And it will not plead with Zanu-PF to adhere to the African Union Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights.

From Egypt to the DRC, South Africa has always avoided censuring repressive regimes and overlooked shocking human rights abuses in its backyard.

Zimbabweans, desperate as we are for help, have to acknowledge South Africa's feeble and unwavering approach to resolving human rights violations abroad, and work past it.

This familiar standpoint is irreversibly bound to and obfuscated by the results of the 2018 general and presidential elections, and remains separated from the political abnormalities sustaining oppression.

South Africa is not interested in the discriminating policies behind Zanu-PF's resounding election win in 2018, such as ZEC's problematic, disputed and bungling performance, the ZBC's partisan broadcasts, the police's biased position on MDC Alliance protests and the vote buying agricultural schemes implemented by the government.

The ANC government truly prefers to pay lip service to helping solve Zimbabwe's problems.   

As such, this is our struggle to win, or lose.

South Africa's long held position, as expressed publicly by Mbeki over the years, is only Zimbabweans can resolve their problems.

It's time to follow that simple advice and stop believing that outsiders will march on the streets for us, or fight our battles, because they won't.  

As it experiences mounting human rights violations amid police brutality, state capture, high unemployment and widespread dissatisfaction over PPE tenders awarded to businesspersons related to top ANC politicians; as it faces an uncertain economic future, South Africa is in no position to help Zimbabwe.

Barring an astonishing political change, South Africa will, once again, play it safe, back Zanu-PF and sit out the extensive crisis in Zimbabwe.

Hence, only the people's resolve to build a new Zimbabwe, could help bring greater political freedoms.

It's time for Zimbabweans to stop believing in and depending on regional and global actors. A strategy based on forcing Zanu-PF's hand locally, rather than inspiring global players, is crucial to achieving significant change.

For twenty years, Zimbabweans have repeatedly called on South Africa, SADC, the AU, EU and US to help establish a semblance of genuine political change.

For twenty years, Zimbabweans have appealed to the world for help.

But for twenty years, that strategy alone, has certainly failed to produce change.

Contrary to establishing any meaningful political gains, an outward looking emphasis has simply laid the groundwork for Zanu-PF to brand itself as the champion of Zimbabwean and African land rights.

It's helped the army and police to justify committing dreadful human rights abuses and murdering civilians.

It's helped instil a strong sense of disbelief and fear among us.  

It's helped perpetrate the lie that massive demonstrations would not help achieve change in Zimbabwe.

And it's helped us become weak and hopeless dreamers.

As destiny beckons, let's forget about placing faith in South Africa's questionable help.

Let's gather the courage to march for change instead.


Source - Tafi Mhaka
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Magufuli bans Tanzania's media outlets from broadcasting foreign content

56 mins ago | 131 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono in danger of contracting COVID-19

1 hr ago | 238 Views

Mnangagwa's Ferret Force looking for Sikhala in a door to door operation, says Jonathan Moyo

1 hr ago | 402 Views

South Africans after Peter Ndoro's job?

1 hr ago | 936 Views

Mnangagwa decries 'divisive falsehoods' over rights abuse claims

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

Roll call and the destruction of the Salisbury fuel tanks 1978

3 hrs ago | 785 Views

BREAKING: Ramaphosa's envoys snub Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 2599 Views

Illegal compensation of stolen Zimbabwe assets to white farmers

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

'We must unite to fight against detractors'

4 hrs ago | 557 Views

Zimbabwe not dollarising, says RBZ

5 hrs ago | 715 Views

Mnangagwa vows will not relent on restoring democracy, fighting corruption

5 hrs ago | 488 Views

African Union Chairperson talks tough on Zimbabwe human rights abuses

5 hrs ago | 1646 Views

Bob Mabena dies

5 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Mnangagwa to cooperate with SA's envoys

5 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Job Sikhala's open letter to President Ramaphosa

5 hrs ago | 818 Views

13 arrested along Limpopo River

5 hrs ago | 376 Views

Zimbabwe records 74 new Covid-19 cases

5 hrs ago | 433 Views

An MDC Government Around 2025

6 hrs ago | 761 Views

People must free themselves from ZANU-PF chains

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

ZANU PF is not Zimbabwe - so there's no anti-Zimbabwe campaign!

6 hrs ago | 2251 Views

Can Ramaphosa force Mnangagwa to step down; that is all that real matter?

6 hrs ago | 415 Views

PHOTOS: Ramaphosa envoys to meet Mnangagwa and Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2362 Views

South Africans want Ramaphosa to cancel special visas for Zimbabweans

7 hrs ago | 2141 Views

Zanu PF battered in social media despite monopolising state media

7 hrs ago | 621 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's is a pig song by Malema goes viral

7 hrs ago | 1678 Views

Reporting Khaliphani Phugheni to big brother Israel Dube: here is a Ndebele calling Mnangagwa 'His Excellency'

7 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Prisons dismiss Chin'ono , Ngarivhume discrimination report

10 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Chamisa's MDC spoils for bare knuckle fight

10 hrs ago | 3389 Views

Malema berates Zimbabwean youths

10 hrs ago | 1320 Views

New campaign targets 'looters diaspora children'

10 hrs ago | 2336 Views

Undeveloped stands divide BCC

10 hrs ago | 1693 Views

Ramaphosa must avoid blind camaraderie

10 hrs ago | 600 Views

'Mnangagwa must walk the talk on corruption'

10 hrs ago | 737 Views

Mnangagwa told to stop harassing workers

10 hrs ago | 604 Views

Chamisa's supporters launch fundraising campaign in UK

10 hrs ago | 711 Views

Zimbabwean COVID-19 patients 'dying at home'

10 hrs ago | 895 Views

Zacc busts illegal diamond syndicate

10 hrs ago | 947 Views

Zenzo Moyo implores Prince Dube to be resilient

10 hrs ago | 370 Views

'Zimbabwe govt does not tolerate abuse of citizens by uniformed forces'

10 hrs ago | 457 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume denied jerseys, food

10 hrs ago | 478 Views

Mnangagwa to address nation

10 hrs ago | 534 Views

Zimbabwe govt dismisses fake travel notice

10 hrs ago | 391 Views

Biti lashes Khupe

10 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Mangagwa's controversial baker panics

10 hrs ago | 5637 Views

SABC Boss Sophie Mokoena accused of receiving money from USA to tarnish Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 3238 Views

CIO Headquarters shutdown

12 hrs ago | 6904 Views

WATCH: Malema to support Zimbabwean youths in shutting down Musina border

12 hrs ago | 2113 Views

Swaziland political party condemns Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 2334 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days