'I have consolidated democracy and rule of law' insist Mnangagwa - dog claiming to put out furnace fire with its puny fart

1 hr ago | Views
"Muromo hauzarirwi nerwizi!" is a Shona adage highlighting the disparity between what one says they can do and actually doing it.

"What kind of power was it if everybody knew that it would never be used?" asked the great African writer and intellectual, Chinua Achebe in his book Arrow of God. He too was questioning the foolishness of mystical powers those claiming they can do this and that and yet never do any of those things.

"Better to say that it was not there, that it was no more than the power in the anus of the proud dog who tried to put out a furnace with his puny fart."

Zimbabwe's proud dog has been farting, again!

"The Second Republic since its inception accelerated the entrenchment and consolidation of democracy and constitutionalism and the rule of law in pursuit of social justice and equal opportunities for the economic empowerment of the previously marginalised majority," said Mnangagwa in his Heroes' Day address to the nation.

You blatantly rigged the July 2018 elections, ZEC failed to produce even something as basic for democratic elections as a verified voters roll!

"Informed by a cardinal ethos during the liberation struggle, the Second Republic thrust in the fight against corruption is unwavering. My administration the reform makes no apologies for fixing our systems across the socio, economic and political spectrum.

Zimbabwe is a pariah state ruled by corrupt, incompetent and murderous thugs; just as it was during Mugabe's days, the so called First Republic. No one wants to do business with in a pariah state and hence the reason the  economic meltdown has continued. The corona virus pandemic has made the economic situation even worse. You have fixed nothing!

"Accountability and transparency will keep on being enforced in every facet of our society. The door to the old manner of doing things is closed. The corrupt way is shut and those who choose that route will face dire consequences."

Yeah! You have just thrown Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono in jail and his only "crime" was that he dared to reveal the details of the US$ 60 million Drax
scandal. The regime has since fired the former Minister of Health and Child Care, Obediah Moyo, who is at the heart of the scandal. The Minister is out on $50 000 bail and the chances are the whole case will fizzle out  "for lack of evidence"!

The only reason President Mnangagwa just like President Mugabe before him, have been able to make outrageous promises of mass economic prosperity;  2 million jobs in the next five years; free and fair elections; etc. without a care in the world; is because they knew no one will ever hold them to democratic account.

So as long as Zimbabweans continued to be denied a meaningful free vote then there really is no difference between the First Republic and the Second Republic, Achebe's puny dog fart and Mnangagwa's promises!

Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
