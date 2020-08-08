Explain Zpra's MiGs mystery

Opinion / Columnist

DURING the Second Chimurenga, Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (Zpra) was the military wing of Zapu. Zanu's equivalent was the Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army (Zanla).These liberation armies were largely based in Zambia and Mozambique, respectively where they had their rear bases.When Zimbabwe attained independence from the British in 1980, some interesting military hardware of all shapes and sizes were repatriated from the rear bases and handed over to the newly-formed Zimbabwe National Army.History has it that Zpra had an air force complete with pilots and fighter aircraft (MiGs) courtesy of the Russians.Even today some of these former Zpra pilots are still serving in blue, loyally and with distinction.However, there is no evidence whatsoever of any military aircraft having been delivered to the Air Force of Zimbabwe from our northern neighbour Zambia either in 1980 or thereafter.That's where the mystery begins; what happened to the MiGs? Which MiG type did Zpra operate and how many?Why where they not flown home after independence in 1980?This is an issue which needs to be exhaustively researched until the mystery of the MiGs is solved and the truth openly told to the people of Zimbabwe.Someone out there has an answer to the mystery of the Zpra MiGs. Wherever they are, they should be found and brought home to be displayed at the Aviation Museum in Gweru to help tell the story of Zimbabwe's war of liberation as we honour and remember our heroes and heroines who paid the ultimate price to liberate the country.