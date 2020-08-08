Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Nelson Chamisa special message to Zimbabwe Defence Forces

1 hr ago | Views
Today, the MDC Alliance joins the nation in commemorating our Defence Forces. It is 40 years since the Zimbabwe Defence Forces came into being through the integration of the ZIPRA and ZANLA liberation armies and the Rhodesian colonial forces in 1980. This year's commemoration of four decades of service presents an opportunity to reflect on the history and direction of our Defence Forces.

There would be no independent Zimbabwe were it not for ZIPRA and ZANLA, whose liberation war feats helped force the uncooperative colonial Rhodesian government to the 1979 Independence talks at Lancaster House. We owe a great debt to the two liberation armies.

The constitutionally defined roles of the Defence Forces are to protect Zimbabwe's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, to partake in the design of shared regional security architecture, to play a role in the preservation of international stability and   peace, and to offer military assistance to civil authority in times of need.

Our Defence Forces have distinguished themselves in many of their constitutionally defined roles. For 40 years they have safeguarded Zimbabwe's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Our Defence Forces have played an active part in SADC's security architecture. We take pride in their sterling performances in various peacekeeping mission in Africa and in the role they continue to play in aiding civil authority to save lives, deliver humanitarian aid and spearhead emergency reconstruction as they did in 2019 in the wake of Cyclone Idai.

However, the Defence Forces' 40 years of existence have not been unblemished. We note with particular sadness the politicisation of the Defence Forces for domestic repression, and the continued militarisation of the civic space.

On this day of commemoration, we call on the Defence Forces to remember their constitutional mandate to the people of Zimbabwe. We ask that they act in a manner that better serves the interests of all Zimbabweans, by fully complying with their constitutional obligation to respect the lives and dignity of the people in the execution of their duties. In the new Zimbabwe, weapons and arms of war will never be deployed to support a political party's partisan interests or impede the people's right to demonstrate peacefully but instead support collective national interests taking due cognisance of the fundamental rights and diversity of the citizenry.

Perhaps, the most significant commemoration we can give to our Defence Forces on this day, is to collectively call for the improvement of the conditions of service for rank and file soldiers as well as plead with each and every member of the Defence Forces to remember that the people of Zimbabwe are not their enemies, instead we ask that they work to protect the people instead of fighting them.



Source - MDC Alliance
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Ramaphosa has failed Zimbabweans' South African opposition party says

1 hr ago | 915 Views

PHOTO:Hopewell Chin'ono and Jacob Ngarivhume in maximum prison

2 hrs ago | 1810 Views

Cassava Fintech and Liquid Telecom launch Sasai Wi-Fi Finder

4 hrs ago | 1008 Views

'ZACC must investigate Bulawayo Mayor' former South Africa Public Protector says

6 hrs ago | 2703 Views

Persons with disabilities concerned about Zimbabwe human rights violations

7 hrs ago | 453 Views

'There is a political crisis in Zimbabwe' ANC says

7 hrs ago | 6870 Views

Ramaphosa envoys postpone meeting with Thokozani Khupe

8 hrs ago | 4318 Views

BVTA condemn harassment of vendors by police

9 hrs ago | 727 Views

Ian Khama calls on Zimbabweans to make personal sacrifices

10 hrs ago | 4402 Views

SA envoys shows Chamisa the middle finger

10 hrs ago | 6115 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader fired over anti-Mnangagwa slur

10 hrs ago | 2628 Views

Explain Zpra's MiGs mystery

10 hrs ago | 1650 Views

Zimbabwean liberators have turned oppressors

10 hrs ago | 1439 Views

Zec risks flouting the law over recalled MPs

10 hrs ago | 1796 Views

Chamisa says they are denied freedom to honour heroes

10 hrs ago | 904 Views

COVID-19 has deepened inequalities, says Minister Nyoni

10 hrs ago | 223 Views

EMA closes 4 Mashonaland Central mines

10 hrs ago | 271 Views

Striking nurses dig in

10 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Mnangagwa urged to lift kombis ban

10 hrs ago | 1170 Views

BCC to lease out public toilets

10 hrs ago | 245 Views

Chiwenga appointment as Health minister reckless, says Madhuku

10 hrs ago | 2221 Views

Mnangagwa shuts graft door?

10 hrs ago | 608 Views

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line up 33%

10 hrs ago | 211 Views

Police call for attitude change

10 hrs ago | 596 Views

Mnangagwa to immortalise Mtshana Khumalo, Queen Lozikeyi Dlodlo, Mgandani Dlodlo

10 hrs ago | 627 Views

ZDF a formidable, disciplined force for the people: Gen Sibanda

10 hrs ago | 955 Views

ZEC declares 15 formerly MDC Alliance seats vacant

10 hrs ago | 581 Views

Drones, choppers to police Zimbabweans borders

10 hrs ago | 358 Views

Vending tariffs hike will fuel bribery: Wild

11 hrs ago | 399 Views

Cancel African public debts, ethics committees of African scientists must be formed

11 hrs ago | 121 Views

'I have consolidated democracy and rule of law' insist Mnangagwa - dog claiming to put out furnace fire with its puny fart

12 hrs ago | 2834 Views

Magufuli bans Tanzania's media outlets from broadcasting foreign content

22 hrs ago | 5252 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono in danger of contracting COVID-19

22 hrs ago | 2287 Views

Mnangagwa's Ferret Force looking for Sikhala in a door to door operation, says Jonathan Moyo

22 hrs ago | 6816 Views

South Africans after Peter Ndoro's job?

22 hrs ago | 10143 Views

Mnangagwa decries 'divisive falsehoods' over rights abuse claims

23 hrs ago | 1909 Views

Roll call and the destruction of the Salisbury fuel tanks 1978

23 hrs ago | 4191 Views

BREAKING: Ramaphosa's envoys snub Chamisa

24 hrs ago | 7102 Views

South Africa is in no position to help Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Illegal compensation of stolen Zimbabwe assets to white farmers

24 hrs ago | 350 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days