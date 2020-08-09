Matabeleland- Zimbabwe border to be the most guarded in the world

Opinion / Columnist

For security reasons, Matabeleland and Zimbabwe aka Mashonaland should be separated by a border wall which is so high that even the eagle would not be able to fly over it.To be extra vigilant it must be guarded by heavily armed, hawk -eyed and patriotic members of Matabeleland Army ably assisted by the Central Intelligence Bureau.Out of four borders that were officially signed by His Majesty King Lobengula i.e border between Matabeleland and South Africa, border between Matabeleland and Botswana and the border between Zambia and Matabeleland, the Matabeleland- Zimbabwe border is the one that is giving us a serious headache.When Matabeleland gets its independence as it will in due cause, the above security measures should be put in place to keep Matabeles protected and secure from tribalists, rapists, genocidists, thieves and witches from Zimbabwe aka Mashonaland.On the first day of independence Matabele nation must hold a cleansing ceremony to cast out the spirit of poverty, corruption and failure which may follow us from Zimbabwe.We are pleased that when we take over our country the following shall be outlawed and punishable by lethal injection as it is Shona culture:i) corruption and theft involving any amount exceeding US$5 000.ii) manipulation and selling of of currency in the streets.iii) drug peddlingiv) human traffickingFor that reason, a special High Court shall be established for that purpose to eradicate these undesirables.Under the capable hands of Cde Paul Siwela, The Republic of Matebeleland GDP will be twice or thrice that of The Republic of Zimbabwe in 10 years time.All jobs in The Republic of Matabeleland shall be given to any Matebele with relevant expertise and qualifications with preference given to local Matebeles in their areas of domicile.Beat a dog many times and it will turn viscous and vicious. Since 1980, the Shona supremacist system ie the black apartheid government of Zimbabwe and its beneficiaries has been murdering, raping, torturing and tribally segregating Matabeles in all spheres of life.Now it is time to look them in the eye and tell them that whether they like or not ,we are now taking what belongs to us. Whether they like it or not, we are now restoring the statehood of Matabeleland to regain our freedom, dignity, culture, identity and have full control of our economic resources and future.We will never ask for permission from the Shona supremacist government of Zimbabwe to restore Matabeleland statehood and put up a high walled border to separate Matabeleland and Zimbabwe aka Mashonaland. Our revolution will not be guided by the oppressive constitution of Zimbabwe which is even disregarded by its authors who stage coups and abuse the rights of their people.For our freedom, we are prepared to lay our lives and pay the highest price. In the name of freedom we are prepared to shoot and kill. Any act of aggression by our oppressors will be met with an equal act of defense.To all Matabeles in the four corners of the world, we say the time is nigh. Get ready. Not only to take what belongs to you but to run your own country. Do not wait for things to happen, make things happen.We also take this opportunity to remind traitors as a few within our nation have unfortunately taken this shameful route and are boastful about it. The revolution by its nature is cannibalistic. It does not hesitate to eat its own wayward children.A few greedy cowards cannot be allowed to prevent independence of more than 5 million suffering Matabele people. The only suitable gift for sellouts in a revolution is a one size fit all necklace.All Matabeles and peoples of the world must know that the war between MLO and the Zimbabwe government started in 2011. That is when the Shona supremacists government of Zimbabwe arrested MLO President, Cde Paul Siwela and charged him with treason for advocating for restoration of Matabeleland state and went on to send assassination squads to take his life. This forced him into exile.The heavily armed state agents have invaded his home more than 7 times to date. We know that when state agents hunt for him while carrying arms of war, they are not looking for him to give him roses or invite him for dinner but they want to kill him since the trumped up charges of treason was meant to find him guilty and sentence him to death.We cannot sit and watch while our leaders and relatives are humiliated and slaughtered like sheep. We cannot sit and fold our hands while our sisters are abused and raped by the Zimbabwean soldiers, police and Zanupf youth sent by the Gukurahundist Mnangagwa.We shall stand up and fight for our rights."It is not the quantity but the quality of men on the battlefield that will make a difference."Izenzo kungemazwi!MLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs