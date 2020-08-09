Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

It's up to Mnangagwa to turn around Zimbabwe

2 mins ago | Views
YESTERDAY, Zimbabwe held a subdued 40th commemoration of its National Heroes Day - to salute and celebrate the heroes and heroines who took up arms to emancipate the country from colonial rule.

The country attained independence after a bloody war and when the Union Jack was brought down on April 18, 1980 at Rufaro Stadium and the new Zimbabwe flag hoisted, citizens were elated and full of hope for prosperity.

Alas, 40 years down the line, the country has become a basket case and Zimbabweans are wallowing in poverty as a result of outright mismanagement and tragic lack of leadership between the first two decades of Uhuru.

As a result of the gangster-type of leadership, at the turn of the century the United States and Europe slapped sanctions on Zimbabwe, styled as targeted at individuals and institutions allegedly propping up the later former President Robert Mugabe's regime. In reality, the sanctions didn't affect Mugabe and his hangers-on, but hunted ordinary people into penury.

An inclusive government between Mugabe and the opposition MDC led by Morgan Tsvangirai between 2009 and 2013 stabilised the political and economic situation, but seven years later we are back to our wayward settings.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration has, so far, failed to inspire economic and political confidence.

The country is at a crossroads. We are slowly, but surely gravitating towards civil strife because the people are suffering and government opponents are itching for a fight.

The level of corruption has reached disproportionate proportions and our political environment is a poisoned chalice. Surely those who took up arms to unshackle us from the yoke of colonialism must be turning in their graves wherever they were interred – some in shallow graves around the country, Mozambique, Zambia and others at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

Their aspirations for a free democratic country, flowing with honey and milk are still a mirage. Their dreams have remained deferred by political gladiators whose sole ambitions are to loot the nation's resources for self-aggrandisement.

Looting cartels in both the public and private sectors have become untouchables, having accumulated so much wealth that they could be probably richer than the country. It is incumbent upon Mnangagwa and his new dispensation to turn this around and appease our departed heroes and heroines who paid with their blood for Zimbabwe's independence.

Zimbabwe simply needs good leadership, not rulers, for heroes and heroines like Joshua Nkomo, Mugabe, Ruth Chinamano and Victoria Chitepo, among others, to rest in eternal peace having bequeathed to us a country endowed by great wealth.

Source - dailynews
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa trashes govt critics

1 min ago | 0 Views

Cop wants Matanga imprisoned

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Putin announces first Covid-19 vaccine

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Ramaphosa fights to end Zimbabwe's political crisis

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa commits to improving ZDF conditions of service

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Covid-19 affects police station

11 mins ago | 20 Views

Matabeleland- Zimbabwe border to be the most guarded in the world

55 mins ago | 318 Views

SA's Mbeki once claimed there was no crisis in Zimbabwe - then hundreds of people were butchered... Ramaphosa needs to show real

1 hr ago | 161 Views

'Zimbabwe Army is not owned by one man' General PV Sibanda says

2 hrs ago | 1999 Views

REVEALED: How Mnangagwa blocked Ramaphosa's envoy from meeting Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 3416 Views

Letter from Bulawayo in 2031

3 hrs ago | 658 Views

The four best performing Zimbabwean football players in Europe

3 hrs ago | 770 Views

Nelson Chamisa special message to Zimbabwe Defence Forces

5 hrs ago | 3271 Views

'Ramaphosa has failed Zimbabweans' South African opposition party says

5 hrs ago | 2679 Views

PHOTO:Hopewell Chin'ono and Jacob Ngarivhume in maximum prison

6 hrs ago | 4142 Views

Cassava Fintech and Liquid Telecom launch Sasai Wi-Fi Finder

8 hrs ago | 1455 Views

'ZACC must investigate Bulawayo Mayor' former South Africa Public Protector says

10 hrs ago | 3653 Views

Persons with disabilities concerned about Zimbabwe human rights violations

10 hrs ago | 570 Views

'There is a political crisis in Zimbabwe' ANC says

11 hrs ago | 8279 Views

Ramaphosa envoys postpone meeting with Thokozani Khupe

12 hrs ago | 4829 Views

BVTA condemn harassment of vendors by police

12 hrs ago | 779 Views

Ian Khama calls on Zimbabweans to make personal sacrifices

14 hrs ago | 5054 Views

SA envoys shows Chamisa the middle finger

14 hrs ago | 6752 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader fired over anti-Mnangagwa slur

14 hrs ago | 2800 Views

Explain Zpra's MiGs mystery

14 hrs ago | 1858 Views

Zimbabwean liberators have turned oppressors

14 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Zec risks flouting the law over recalled MPs

14 hrs ago | 1976 Views

Chamisa says they are denied freedom to honour heroes

14 hrs ago | 1003 Views

COVID-19 has deepened inequalities, says Minister Nyoni

14 hrs ago | 262 Views

EMA closes 4 Mashonaland Central mines

14 hrs ago | 309 Views

Striking nurses dig in

14 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Mnangagwa urged to lift kombis ban

14 hrs ago | 1567 Views

BCC to lease out public toilets

14 hrs ago | 258 Views

Chiwenga appointment as Health minister reckless, says Madhuku

14 hrs ago | 2646 Views

Mnangagwa shuts graft door?

14 hrs ago | 681 Views

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line up 33%

14 hrs ago | 248 Views

Police call for attitude change

14 hrs ago | 653 Views

Mnangagwa to immortalise Mtshana Khumalo, Queen Lozikeyi Dlodlo, Mgandani Dlodlo

14 hrs ago | 756 Views

ZDF a formidable, disciplined force for the people: Gen Sibanda

14 hrs ago | 1244 Views

ZEC declares 15 formerly MDC Alliance seats vacant

14 hrs ago | 711 Views

Drones, choppers to police Zimbabweans borders

14 hrs ago | 409 Views

Vending tariffs hike will fuel bribery: Wild

14 hrs ago | 416 Views

Cancel African public debts, ethics committees of African scientists must be formed

15 hrs ago | 128 Views

'I have consolidated democracy and rule of law' insist Mnangagwa - dog claiming to put out furnace fire with its puny fart

16 hrs ago | 3156 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days