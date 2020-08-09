30 ZBC staffers test Covid-19 positive

Opinion / Columnist

LATEST: The ZBC wishes to advise that 30 members of staff have tested positive for #Covid -19. All 30 are currently isolating at home. The Corporation continues to follow Govt & WHO guidelines with periodic testing, premises disinfection & PPE provision. @nickmangwana , @MoHCCZim pic.twitter.com/ExBLs9D2CL

Source - newzimbabwe

